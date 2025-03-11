3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Robert Hainsey
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Hainsey? We break it down below.
Jaguars fill a big need in free agency, giving them flexibility in the draft
The center position is not one that was especially deep entering this offseason -- both in terms of free agency and the draft. There are tackles and guards galore, but center is a spot that was always set to be tough for needy teams like the Jaguars to efficiently fill. Here, though, the Jaguars hope to have found an exception.
With a veteran added on a reasonable deal that is likely really more of a two-year contract, the Jaguars have been able to band-aid the position and not back themselves into a corner. Had the Jaguars not signed a veteran center, they likely would have been forced to spend a top-100 pick on one.
Experience with Coen is a major plus
Probably the biggest positive to the Hainsey signing is the fact that he is someone Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has experience and comfort with. Hainsey is the only offensive lineman on the roster who has played for Coen, giving him a chance to speed-run the Jaguars' introducing of the scheme.
Considering center is the position along the offensive line where communication is most important, this is a big positive for the Jaguars' offense as a whole. Hainsey will be able to quickly catch onto what the Jaguars want to do on offense and will be able to do it at a position where knowledge of the scheme is a massive advantage.
The looming question
The biggest question surrounding the signing of Hainsey is the question of why the Buccaneers replaced him in the starting lineup last season. The Buccaneers certainly benefitted from adding Duke center Graham Barton in the first-round, but it is worth asking what put them in that position to begin with.
Hainsey's pressure numbers and run-block win rate numbers in his two years as a starter at center are far from awful. Perhaps the Buccaneers simply went by nothing other than best player available and Hainsey came out on the short end of things. But it is at least worth pondering why he lost his starting job after two seasons in the middle of the Buccaneers offense.
