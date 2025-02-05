Why Ron Rivera Would Be a Smart Addition to Liam Coen's Jaguars Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's first staff is starting to take shape.
Coen and the Jaguars have struck deals with several position coaches, scheduled interviews with others, and retained a few holdovers from the last staff over the past week. There are still a few key roles Coen needs to fill, but he has made a lot of progress since his first week as head coach.
One coach that hasn't been added to the staff yet is perhaps the most experienced coach to step foot in the Miller Electric Center facility since the doors opened -- Ron Rivera.
Rivera was in the Jaguars building last week meeting with the brass about a potential role on the team. It is unclear of Rivera will actually join Coen's staff or not, but there is a strong argument to make that he should.
In many ways, it could be a win-win. The Jaguars' seemingly young staff could use a veteran voice like Rivera who has played and coached at the sport's highest levels. The Jaguars have not just a first-year head coach, but also a first-year defensive coordinator as well. And so far, all the offensive coordinator candidates they have spoken with would be first-time coordinators too.
Rivera had caught a reputation for being old school during his Washington Commanders era, but the Jaguars' staff looks like it could use some old school. It is a staff that appears to have a high ceiling and is full of youth and energy, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use an experienced hand to help guide them.
Rivera could be especially beneficial for Coen himself. Rivera has rode the highs and lows of being a head coach at two different spots, winning two Coach of the Year awards with the Carolina Panthers before injuries at the quarterback position helped contribute to a down period.
Then in Washington, Rivera took the Commanders to the playoffs in his first season before three tumultous years at the helm. Rivera saw it all in both stops; he saw great success, but also experienced dissapointing failure.
That is life in the NFL, especially for a head coach. Rivera knows it as well as anyone, and he could be critical to helping a first-time head coach like Coen understand it the same way he does.
For all of Rivera's faults during his time with the Panthers and Commanders, too, there are reasons to think his skill-set as a coach favors being an assistant. He won't be as involved with personnel in his next stop like he was in his previous ones. He will, however, still be able to help instill a tough and compeititive culture.
Rivera could use the Jaguars, too. After spending a year out of football, Rivera clearly has interest in getting back in the game; he would not have taken two head coach interviews otherwise. The Jaguars are a young franchise that could quickly be on the rise if things go right. There aren't many better landing spots for a veteran coach.
It remains to be seen if Rivera and the Jaguars are a match, but all the logic in the world says it could be a fruitful partnership if it actually happens.
