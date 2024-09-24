Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 1
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-3 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part I.
Track Record
There is no questioning the passion Khan has for the Jaguars. His desire to bring the Jaguars a winning football team. Make no mistake when it comes to Khan and the big-picture decisions he has made for the Jaguars as owner -- he is constantly looking to do what is best for the team.
While Khan's patient nature may not always placate fans in a week-to-week league, it has shown time and time that it is the proper approach for any smart owner. Khan has shown that he is not prone to making rash decisions and that any decision he does make is well thought out and covers every base.
If the Jaguars have any leadership roles open up in the coaching staff or front office, potential candidates can look at Khan's history and know that he will provide them with the stability and support they need.
Khan has given every coaching and general manager hire the ample time they need to get the job done, which is all anyone can ask out of an owner.
Khan's track record has also proven that he is willing to take whatever aggressive steps need to be taken. He shook things up in 2017 when he brought back Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations, and it resulted in an AFC Championship appearance.
He went out on a limb for a home run hire in Urban Meyer when he knew the franchise needed a jolt to their system.
Khan is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Jaguars succeed, and his track record has shown that time and time again.
