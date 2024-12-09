Jaguars' Hated Rival Titans Must Face this Stark Reality
The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to snap their five-game losing streak on Sunday, and they did it at the expense of their AFC South rivals, beating the Tennessee Titans by a score of 10-6.
That's a heck of a defensive performance for a Jaguars team that entered Week 14 ranked last in the NFL in that category.
But did Jacksonville really play great defense, or are the Titans just that bad offensively?
It's probably a combination of both, which should lead Tennessee to face this grim reality: the Titans need to draft a quarterback this coming spring.
Will Levis had actually gained some momentum in recent weeks thanks to some above average play, but he plummeted back to earth against the Jaguars, going 19-for-32 with 168 yards.
Now, to be fair, Levis re-aggravated his shoulder injury at the end of the first half and returned to play through it in the third quarter, but it wasn't like he was lighting it up beforehand, either.
Plus, even when Levis had been playing "well" over the preceding weeks, he wasn't exactly elite.
The Titans fell to 3-10 with their loss to Jacksonville, meaning they should be in great position to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
Are they really going to pass up an opportunity to land a signal-caller because of Levis?
Actually, it would benefit the Jaguars if Tennessee did just that. Jacksonville would probably feel pretty comfortable heading into 2025 knowing that Levis was still under center for the Titans.
That's not to say that Levis is a complete bum, because he has certainly shown flashes. But he has not shown nearly enough for Tennessee to actually put a saddle on him moving forward.
Apparently, though, the Titans may be considering doing just that, as more and more mock drafts have Tennessee selecting a non-quarterback in the first round of the draft.
Levis has made 19 starts in his NFL career, and he has yet to develop any sort of consistency throughout that stretch. He has a strong arm, but that's about it.
To be fair, Tennessee also has a brutal offensive line, but sometimes, you can just tell that a quarterback does not have "it."
The Titans would be making a colossal mistake if they didn't take a signal-caller in April, and the Jaguars should be jumping for joy if they don't.
