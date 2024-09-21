Will Jaguars Frustrations Affect Monday Night Matchup?
Frustration.
Perhaps no word better encapsulates the first two games of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 campaign. Two games that were winnable slipped through the team's fingers. They played an immaculate first half of football against the Miami Dolphins. Completely collapsed in the second half.
The game against the Cleveland Browns was the tipping point. No execution on offense, poor communication. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave the blunt statement that caught everyone's attention:
"We suck right now."
Head coach Doug Pederson had his own remarks that some may have interpreted to carry their own bite.
"We've got to keep everything in the forefront. We’ve got to keep it in the front of our minds, and listen, he's the franchise, right?" Pederson told reporters the day after. "He's the starting quarterback and he's the one back there with the football making the decision. So, I appreciate the fact that he's taking that role and that lead. It may not be in his nature to do it, but you know what: he's got to do it."
The attention is now on the Buffalo Bills and avoiding an 0-3 (potentially 0-4) start. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor has focused on a faster tempo and putting together longer drives. More favorable second and third downs. What does he think about the frustration and the outside noise?
"I don't know. We're confident in what we have collectively come together to try to identify how we're going to approach issues, how we're going to establish that consistency," he told reporters Friday. "I didn't see the clip. I don't know. But I think certainly when you have to get up here within an hour after a very frustrating loss, you’re going to be very frustrated and that’s going to show. I think that's understandable. I think that pretty much speaks for the whole group. That's how we've all felt throughout this now.
"One of the hard parts is this isn’t the NBA. We don’t get the doubleheader. We've got to wait a week. You’ve got to kind of sit and stew in what you did and what you're responsible for as an entire unit. That's all of us. Then when we get another opportunity, go put our best foot forward."
