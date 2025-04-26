5 Prospects Who Make Sense for the Jaguars on Day 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars wait for a new draft selection finally ended late into Night 2 of the NFL Draft with two back-to-back selections in Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw and West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum. The talk of the town remains the blockbuster trade from No. 5 to No. 2 overall to select Colorado’s Travis Hunter as general manager James Gladstone sets the tone early in his first year.
Jacksonville has six draft choices remaining heading into this afternoon’s next and final batch of selections. With plenty of quality talent remaining on the board, let’s take a look at five prospects that make sense for the Jaguars on Day 3.
LSU EDGE Rusher Bradyn Swinson
This comes at a surprise as Swinson was universally seen as a middle Day 2 selection. With the second pick of the fourth round, the Jaguars could finally address their depth issues at edge rusher. Swinson is an explosive rusher who can put a load of stress on blockers with his speed and impressive rush arsenal.
Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo
The Jaguars will likely want to address the running back position on the third day of the draft and they will have plenty of options to choose from. Skattebo is a versatile, physical runner with an adequate passing down skill set and outstanding contact balance that allows him to be a potential starter at the next level. Skattebo would be competing for reps in Jacksonville quickly.
Rutgers offensive tackle Hollin Pierce
Addressing the edge of the offensive line, or in this case developmental talent, should be a priority this afternoon. Pierce is a massive human with absurd reach, making him an intriguing project to work with. This could be a potential starter if given the right amount of patience.
Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow
A sneaky fit in Liam Coen’s offense, Mbow is an athletic specimen up front with terrific movement skills and fluidity. He can add more to his frame but offers five-spot versatility that the Jaguars could use in their offense. Mbow will need time for growth but projects well as the Jaguars version of Brady Christensen.
Ohio State interior defensive lineman Ty Hamilton
Jacksonville should look at add another quality run defender in the trenches and one remains available in Hamilton. He offers good power and is rarely moved off of his spot, showing good extension and balance at the point of attack. This would be a solid Day Three contributor.
