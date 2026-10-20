2 Jaguars Foes Have Suddenly Emerged as Logical Brian Thomas Jr. Landing Spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jagyars are clearly heading in one certain direction with third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and now a few more teams have emerged as logical landing spots.

With the trade deadline still several weeks away, a lot can change around the NFL to shift the wide receiver market. We saw that over the last two days, with the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders each suddenly having significant receiver injuries pop up over the course of Week 6.

As a result, there is a case to be made for both franchises as landing spots for the embattled former Jaguars' first-round pick , and here is why.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are in serious trouble at 2-4, with their Super Bowl and dream team aspirations from the offseason looking like a distant memory. The Rams need to quickly rebound over the next 11 games,and the reality is they can likely only afford to sustain three or so losses during that time. To make matters worse, the Rams have now have gotten the injury bug in a big way.

Amongst the injuries the Rams are now facing is one to star wide receiver Davante Adams, who Rams head coach Sean McVay said would be out for the next 6-to-10 weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury in their woeful loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Adams has 30 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns already this season, and he has a high target share of 20.2%, behind only Puka Nacua amongst the Rams' targets.

With Adams out for potentially most of the rest of the season, the Rams will have to rely on a receiver room made up of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Smith. Outside of Nacua, this is one of the worst wide receiver depth charts in the NFL, and they could use a big boost.

Naturally, Thomas could be that boost. He has had serious issues with drops with the Jaguars over the last two seasons and it seems like the only logical solution is to let him hit the reset button somewhere else while the Jaguars get draft picks in exchange. The Rams need a big-play threat to help the offense get by until Adams returns, and Thomas could certainly be that since he would have more opportunity in the Rams' receiver room than he does in the Jaguars' deep one.

There is a question of whether the Rams would be interested in Thomas since they already gave up picks for Myles Garrett and since they have close ties with a Jaguars' staff that has had their own issues making it work with Thomas. But the Rams need receiver help now to turn around their season and get them to the playoffs, and Thomas would certainly give them a dangerous weapon to pair Nacua with for the long-term.

Washington Commanders

The next team that suddenly has a massive wide receiver need is the Washington Commanders, who saw wide receiver Terry McLaurin sustain a serious injury on Monday Night Football that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said is likely a season-ending injury that will sideline him for the rest of the 2026 season. The Commanders are a bad team that is sitting at 1-4-1 and does not have much going for them, but this still makes sense for a few reasons.

#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, who was carted off in an air cast last night against the #49ers, is feared to have suffered a serious and season-ending knee injury. He’ll have an MRI today. pic.twitter.com/TOs0bxGoNu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2026

While Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will likely be fired this year, it does not feel like the Commanders will dump general manager Adam Peters. The easiest way for Peters to keep his job in the long-term is via Jayden Daniels -- if Daniels can improve his play and get back to his rookie year form, that will look pretty good for the general manager who drafted him a few years ago.

So Thomas is not a trade that would make a ton of sense for a Commanders team that might be losing a ton of games and needs their picks to rebuild ... but it would make sense for a general manager who needs to keep his job to give his quarterback a familiar and talented target. Daniels was Thomas' quarterback during their final seasons at LSU, and the connection between the two could go a long-way toward solving some of Washington's long-term issues at the wide receiver position.

If the Jaguars truly are comfortable with moving on from Thomas this season, there should be no shortage of potential suitors. Two more have hit the radar this week, and more could join as the season goes on.