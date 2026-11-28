JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The injuries are starting to stockpile for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, which means it is a test of next man up at a number of spots.

Those spots include, at least for Week 12, both leading receiver Parker Washington and leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten.

Tuten and Washington have scored 14 of the Jaguars' 31 offensive touchdowns this year, accounting for over 45% of their scores. Of the Jaguars' 3,730 yards from scrimmage on offense, the duo's 1,629 yards make up over 43%. Safe to say, the Jaguars will be missing some serious firepower against the Tennessee Titans at the very least.

With Tuten and Washington out of the picture for the Titans battle, if not longer, which Jaguars will need to step up the most? We break it down below.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Bhayshul Tuten is arguably the Jaguars' most important player on offense not named Trevor Lawrence since he holds the key to the rushing attack. Most of his yardage comes after contact, which suggests he is making the most of a non-elite run-blocking offensive line. With Tuten out this week against the Titans as he looks to try to get back to at least close to 100%, it will be up to Rodriguez to make plays on his own accord.

Rodriguez has made some big plays for the Jaguars when called upon this year, mostly in short-yardage situations. This will be the first time we truly see him as the team's lead back, which should answer pretty quickly the question of whether he is able to carry the load until Tuten is back to near-100%.

Brenton Strange

The Jaguars' second-most productive receiver out of the slot this season? Tight end Brenton Strange, who should see a lot of the concepts moving forward on third downs that Washington gets, such as option routes in space and vertical routes from the slot. Washington functions in a lot of ways like a safety blanket for the Jaguars' passing game and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Strange could be the natural replacement for that role.

Strange has the most time on task with Lawrence out of all of the Jaguars' current healthy options since Lawrence has been throwing to him since the 2023 season. He has also produced at a high rate when targeted this season, and this seems like the perfect time for Strange to get hot and become an even bigger piece of the Jaguars' passing attack.

Brian Thomas Jr.

There has not really been a game this year where Brian Thomas Jr. has been a significant piece of the Jaguars' passing plan in terms of volume, unless you count Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Considering that was Thomas' worst game of the year arguably, it might not be fair to assume that such a bigger slice of the pie in the passing game would result in big numbers. With that said, I do think the Jaguars should give Thomas more of the workload in one specific area: downfield passing.

Washington has been the only receiver the Jaguars have found much pure vertical success with in the passing game this season, and the Jaguars would certainly be dangerous on offense if Thomas can help replace him in that facet. The downfield connection between Trevor Lawrence and Thomas has been off for two years running now, but a reversal of fortune down the stretch could be significant for the Jaguars' passing game.

Nate Boerkircher

While Nate Boerkircher has made some big plays for the Jaguars when targetted this season, we still have not really seen a game where the Jaguars really leaned on Boerkircher outside of a few shot plays. That makes sense considering his role in their deep passing offense, but that depth has taken a hit without Washington in the line-up. The Jaguars have other options at wide receiver, such as Thomas and rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron, to help carry the load, too, but Boerkircher taking a bigger stake in things would certainly help the Jaguars.

The best way for the Jaguars to win games moving forward would, if all things were equal, to remain committed to multi-tight end packages and the ground game as well. When the Jaguars have been able to do that, they have controlled games with their balanced offense and play-calling. Boerkircher playing well in the running game as well as the passing game could make it easier for the Jaguars to live in that world more often without Washington.