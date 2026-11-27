JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a test of wide receiver depth, which perhaps is something they have already been preparing for.

The Jaguars are set to be without Parker Washington this week against the Tennessee Titans, and they might be without him for quite a bit depending on what "week-to-week" means for the franchise. As a result, the decision the Jaguars made a few weeks ago with Brian Thomas Jr. at the trade deadline has already paid off.

The BTJ Decision

The Jaguars opted not to trade Thomas at the deadline for quite a few reasons. Jacksonville clearly did not feel like the offers they were getting for Thomas were close to how much the Jaguars valued fhe former first-round pick, but there was also very clearly the idea that the Jaguars believed Thomas would help them eventually.

Whether that help would come in his limited role, such as his two receiving touchdowns over the last four games, or as a key piece of offensive depth always remained to be seen. The hope was never that Thomas would only be needed when the Jaguars sustained an injury, of course, but that is where the Jaguars now find themselves after Washington's shoulder injury.

Scenarios like this are exactly why keeping Thomas could pay off for Jacksonville. That is not to say Thomas should be expected to see his role change all that much; he should still be expected to be primarily an outside receiver who plays in 11 personnel. But Washington has seen such a high volume of targets this season, that is only natural to assume Thomas could see more passes thrown his way than he has over the last few months.

Had the Jaguars traded Thomas, they would be in quite a bad spot at receiver. Jacksonville will already need Josh Cameron to step up with Washington out, but this need would have been amplified even more. If the Jaguars dealt Thomas before the injury, the Jaguars would’ve been forced to turn to the practice squad or 6th-round rookie receiver CJ Williams, who has only been active for one game. Williams will likely be active this week, but as the No. 4 receiver. That is a far, far cry from being the No. 3 receiver, though, especially as the Jaguars prepare for a playoff run.

Keeping Thomas on the roster has given the Jaguars the flexibility on offense and at wide receiver that they wouldn’t have had otherwise. That flexibility is clearly what the Jaguars are going to have to lean on while Washington is out considering the impact he has had on the offense.

"We got smart players, which has been a testament to the group, to their coaches, guys knowing different spots, guys understanding the big picture, the concepts and understanding. Obviously, there's a lot of detail that goes into each play, in which you can't expect them to know every little possible detail, but that's where coaching comes in," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"This is where coaching is obviously really important to help the guys out. Put them in positions to be successful, give those guys the most opportunities that things that they know that they can go and operate at a high level. Simplicity is what we're going into this game anyways trying to do in a lot of ways. It's in alignment, unfortunately.”



The trade-off is what, not having a third- or fourth-round pick? It made sense at the time for the Jaguars to keep Thomas, and it makes even more sense now.