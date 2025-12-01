3 Delightful Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Resounding Win Over Titans

No one really knew what to expect in Week 13 from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They were comfortably favored over a 1-10 Tennessee Titans team going into the game, but the Jags haven't exactly been known for dominating inferior competition this year. Last week, they needed overtime to pull out a three-point nail-biter over Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals, who are now 3-9 on the season.



Thankfully, Jacksonville didn't just win in Tennessee, but it also covered the spread and then some. The offense might not have been as explosive as some may have hoped, but the Jaguars did more than enough to get the win. Several of their top fantasy options did their part this week, too.



Jaguars' offense was on cruise control



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence



Trevor Lawrence had arguably his best game of the season in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans. He didn't pull off an incredible upset win like he's done before this season, but he played a clean game, showing off his ability to be a surgical game-manager when needed. Surprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't find much success on the ground this game, but T-Law was able to keep the chains moving and put points on the board with his arm.



He finished with 229 yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers on 16-of-27 passing. He also ran the ball three times for another 25 yards and converted a two-point attempt with his legs. In total, he scored 21.66 points, showing that he can have a big fantasy day even when the Jaguars aren't playing from behind and trying to mount a comeback.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrate a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

2. Jakobi Meyers



Jakobi Meyers continues to vindicate the Jaguars' decision to trade away two draft picks for him ahead of the deadline. He's quickly emerged as one of T-Law's favorite and most reliable downfield targets. In Tennessee, he caught all six of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown.



Parker Washington exited this game with a hip injury, and Brian Thomas Jr. was relatively quiet in his first game back from an ankle sprain. Meyers should continue to feast while remaining a top option for this Jacksonville offense.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrate sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Jaguars D/ST



The Jaguars' defense was the most impressive unit in this game. They completely stifled Cam Ward and a Titans offense that had started to find a rhythm over the past month or so. In the end, they allowed just three points and 188 total yards while sacking Ward three times and forcing two fumbles. That gave the Jaguars D/ST 16 points.



With Jacksonville's pass rush heating up and the defense getting takeaways consistently again, the Jaguars D/ST is a legitimate starting option down the stretch, especially in their more favorable matchups against the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

