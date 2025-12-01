Why Trevor Lawrence Was So Locked In for Week 13 Clash

It's difficult to know what to expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars on a week-to-week basis. They're now 8-4 on the 2025 NFL season, but nearly every single game has been a nail-biter, win or lose. Through three quarters of the campaign, the Jags have only had four contests that weren't decided by one possession.



They blew out the Carolina Panthers in the season opener 26-10, got dominated by the Los Angeles Rams in London 35-7, avenged that loss by whooping the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6, and just cruised to a 25-3 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. The main reason the Jaguars have been such a mercurial team this season has been the volatile nature of their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. He turned it on in Nashville, though, and Jacksonville got a resounding victory as a result.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tennessee Trev



Trevor Lawrence has been a roller coaster for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. In Week 13, he was on an uphill climb, finishing with 254 total yards, 16-of-27 passing, two touchdowns, no turnovers, and a 2-point conversion. He was able to drive his team to victory, despite the Tennessee Titans limiting Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten to a combined 2.25 yards per carry.



T-Law is no stranger to putting up big numbers against the Titans. After this latest victory, Lawrence is 4-1 in his last five games versus Tennessee. In that span, he's averaged over 270 yards passing on 67 percent completion, with 13 total touchdowns to just three turnovers. Jacksonville media asked him why he seems to thrive against the Titans:



Trevor Lawrence hates the Titans as much as Jags fans do and that’s enough for me — med (@med_904) November 30, 2025

"This is a division game, and obviously been a rival for us and for them for a long time. So, I think you feel that, and obviously had a lot of different games against them. So, I know a lot of those guys over there, too, like Jeffery [Simmons], and played against him a ton, and that's always a back-and-forth. Obviously, he's a good player.

So, there is that dislike, for sure, but there's a respect, too. You know how the game's going to be played. It's going to be physical. You're going to get their best shot, and I'm sure they know the same when they play us. So yeah, there's definitely a little something to it, and I think it's a good thing. That's what makes football fun."



Lawrence has another chance to extend his hot streak against the Titans, with Jacksonville hosting Tennessee in Week 18.

To see if Trevor Lawrence can continue his hot streak against the Titans, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.