Jaguars 2nd-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 draft class is set to play quite the role moving forward.

While the Jaguars do not have a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, they do hold four picks in the top-100. The first of those picks will come in at No. 56, as long as Jaguars general manager James Gladstone does not make a deal by then.

With that in mind, here a few potential second-round options who could make an impact player right off the bat.

ASU CB Keith Abney

Sun Devils cornerback Keith Abney has already said that he has met with the Jaguars, and it makes a lot of sense why he would be on their radar. Abney seems to have the talent to play both inside and outside, and he has enough production at Arizona State to find himself as a legit top-50 prospect entering the draft process.

The Jaguars could need a starting cornerback or two this offseason, depending on how some moves play out in free agency. The most likely outcome is the Jaguars will need a rookie at some time or another to step up, and Abney would certainly be capable.

Indianna CB D'Angelo Ponds

Perhaps the most feisty player in the draft' D'Angelo Ponds is a firecracker at the cornerback position who is missing size but lacking nothing else. He certainly does not lack courage, and he plays larger than life. He seems like he would be a clear fit for the Jaguars both at either cornerback spot and in terms of his cultural impact.

Ponds seems like just the Jaguars' type, and his stock is sky high right now. They might have to take him a No. 56 if that is what it comes down to.

Ohio State TE Max Klare

The Jaguars already have their starting tight end in Brenton Strange, but the Jaguars likely need to add to the position. Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt are on cheap deals and neither made a big impact last week, while a new-and-improved backup could be a defacto starter if the Jaguars move to more multuple tight end sets.

Max Klare looks like one of the top tight ends in this year's draft class, and he would be a bold direction for the Jaguars to head in as an offense. If they want an exciting pick for that side of the basll, this might be it.

FSU DL Darrell Jackson

An absolute mountain of a man, FSU defensive tackle Darrell Jackson would be quite the big addition to the Jaguars' defense. He has more upside against the run than as a pass-rusher, He isn't going to get a ton of quick pressures or draw double teams on third downs, but he has violent hands and plays with his hair on fire.

The Jaguars have placed a higher emphasis on run defense than pass-rushing ability at defensive tackle under this regime. If that is the case still, then Jackson makes plenty of sense for the Jaguars to consider.

Northwestern OL Caleb Tiernan

An experienced player with a basketball background, the Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman has started games at both tackle spots over the course of his college career. He looks like a top-flight athlete for the position and has the temperament the Jaguars have seemed to make a focus along the offensive line.

The Jaguars are set to have zero offensive linemen enter free agency on an expiring contract, though it remains to be seen how the future may play out for at least three offensive linemen in Patrick Mekari, Ezra Cleveland, and Walker Littl

