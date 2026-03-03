Post-Combine Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft: Attacking the Trenches

With the NFL Scouting Combine over, the Jacksonville Jaguars are moving forward with free agency. General manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen have 10 draft picks at their disposal this offseason, despite having their first pick outside of the top-50. With not much room to spend money in free agency, the NFL Draft will be a proving ground for Gladstone and Coen.

There were plenty of standouts from this past week's combine, despite the Jaguars two biggest figureheads being absent from Indianapolis. Still, they will have plenty of options on the board when they make their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. With that in mind, let's dive into a brand-new Jacksonville mock draft, beginning by addressing the trenches.

Round 2, No. 56 overall: Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Patrick Mekari was a liability this past season and certainly a miss from Gladstone in free agency. Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim will compete for playing time, but when one of the best pure guards in the draft is sitting there for the taking, it would be hard to ignore.

Bisontis is the best pass-blocking guard in this year's draft with excellent balance, anchoring, and mirroring skills, and his functional athleticism stood out at the combine. There is plenty of value as a run defender with enough physicality and technique to thrive.

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Romello Height, edge rusher, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars need depth on the edge, badly. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker need a quality rotation behind them to remain fresh, especially late in games when the pass rush needs to be amped up to help secure a Sunday victory. Height presents Jacksonville with an excellent speed rush, outstanding bend, and an arsenal of moves that could benefit from NASCAR packages or the occasional breather for Hines-Allen and Walker.

Round 3, No. 88 overall: Jonah Coleman, running back, Washington Huskies

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington running back Jonah Coleman (RB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I'm all aboard the "Bhayshul Tuten RB1" train, and I believe he could be a special player for the Jaguars offense in 2026. However, depth and talent are needed at the position, with Coen likely wanting to start with a committee next season as he searches for his guy at tailback. Coleman is a terrific runner with great vision, lateral cuts, initial burst, and three-down ability that could complement Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: DeMonte Capehart, defensive lineman, Clemson Tigers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (DL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A standout defender from the scouting combine, Capehart was the No. 2 interior defensive lineman for the Tigers' defense for the past couple of seasons. A sixth-year senior, Capehart was disruptive in the run game while creating penetration and push in the pocket to generate interior pressure. This gives the Jaguars depth and a potential starter in the middle of their defensive line.

Round 4, No. 124 overall: Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker, Arizona State Sun Devils

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elliott has an opportunity to go much higher than projected. With Devin Lloyd likely receiving a big payday in free agency, the Jaguars will look to replace him with a plug-and-play, sufficient starter in free agency or look toward the draft to secure their long-term needs at linebacker. Elliott is a player I'm fond of with his size, run defense, range, and flashes in coverage—a defender flying under the radar during this draft process.

Round 5, No. 162 overall: Charles Demmings, cornerback, Stephen F. Austin

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Reggie Virgil (15) of Texas Tech grabs a pass over National cornerback Charles Demmings (16) of Stephen F. Austin during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With Travis Hunter expected to play cornerback full-time in 2026, it eases the need for a cornerback right away, but the depth will be needed with Hunter still receiving wide receiver snaps, putting Jacksonville in more of a bind. A good developmental option for a coaching staff that has done well with player evolution to this point is Demmings, a big, long defender who fits well as a perimeter cornerback with the needed aggression at the catch point.

Round 5, No. 164 overall: Dametrious Crownover, offensive tackle, Texas A&M Aggies

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Having offensive line depth is never a bad thing, and the Jaguars must prepare for a potential future without Anton Harrison, though last season eased concerns about his long-term stay in Jacksonville. Crownover is a massive tackle with a basketball background that shows up with his second-level ability in the run game and pass protection when mirroring rushers.

Round 7, No. 233 overall: Malik Benson, wide receiver, Oregon Ducks

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just because the Jaguars are set at wide receiver this offseason, doesn't mean they should ignore it entirely. A former top JUCO prospect and three-time transfer, Benson is an explosive playmaker that fits the "intangibly rich" profile Gladstone & Co. look for when scouting players. He may not be a complete guarantee to make the roster, but the tape at Oregon gives him a great shot nonetheless.

Round 7, No. 245 overall: Haynes King, quarterback, Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (QB09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nick Mullens is currently the Jaguars' backup quarterback, but don't rule out Coen wanting competition for that role in the offseason. There are numerous options for a developmental pass in this draft, but King has an impressive arm and was one of the fastest signal-callers at the combine. This is worth the late-round selection.

