3 Cornerbacks Jaguars Could Draft On Day 3 of NFL Draft
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Cornerback is one of the most valuable positions in the NFL, earning them massive paydays and becoming the last line of defense as the ultimate blankets in passing coverage. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team in need of them, particularly with the depth at the position.
With Travis Hunter playing cornerback full-time and Montaric Brown returning for three more years, the Jaguars have a solid group of defenders in the room. Yet, they could use the depth to help with the rotation and long-term stability, especially with Hunter switching to the other side of the ball on occasion. With that in mind, here are three cornerbacks in Day Three of the NFL Draft whom general manager James Gladstone could select.
Devin Moore, Florida Gators
This would be a popular pick for the Gators fans of the Jaguars fanbase. The Jaguars don't have a true size preference when it comes to cornerbacks, but Moore's size at six-foot-3, 198 pounds, and 76-inch wingspan makes him an intriguing height/weight/speed defender.
Moore plays with ample physicality at the line of scrimmage, using great transition skills and good short-area burst to maintain posture in man coverage and vertical third assignments. His closing speed to the football and tackling in run support make him a fun option as a fourth-round projection due to past injuries.
Keith Abney II, Arizona State Sun Devils
The Jaguars ask their cornerbacks to play multiple roles within their secondary, making sure not to pigeonhole them into a specific assignment, even when there are size limitations.
Abney is one of my favorite watches in the 2026 draft class, offering excellent transition skills, zone coverage instincts, impressive ball skills, mirroring ability in man coverage, and a reliable tackling technique that allows him to thrive as an inside-out defender in Jacksonville. Tag this one under the intangibly rich category.
Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State Buckeyes
Another cornerback the Jaguars could be fond of, Igbinosun's size and length stand out at cornerback, but some have him envisioned as a safety, which could make him an interesting development project in the secondary.
Igbinosun is known for his physicality in coverage, so much so that he was one of the most flagged defenders in the sport in 2024. However, he improved in that area along with his overall skill set against the run and shell coverage, making the Ole Miss transfer an potential option in the fourth or fifth round in this year's draft.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft