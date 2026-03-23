3 Day Two Edge Rushers Jaguars Could Target in NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are without a first-round pick this year, but that won't stop their advance in attacking the NFL Draft with as much aggression as they did this past season.

General manager James Gladstone does have his work cut out for him to maintain double-digit wins for the Jaguars, and it starts in the trenches, specifically at edge rusher, where the team requires depth. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker need the talent to be the high-end versions many expect. With that in mind, here are three edge rusher prospects Jacksonville could target during their first day of the draft.

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) forces a fumble from Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

When looking at what the Jaguars are missing off the edge behind Hines-Allen and Walker, I notice the absence of explosiveness, speed-to-power, excellent get-offs, and an ability to overwhelm blockers in their pass sets. One of those players who fits this bill is Joseph, one of the most interesting prospects in this edge rusher class.

Joseph has outstanding length and wingspan, paired with an ample first step, bend, and lateral quickness. He uses that to win with speed-to-power and has flashed a bull-rush here and there. This is a potential late third-round target for the Jaguars, possibly at No. 100 overall.

Derrick Moore, Michigan Wolverines

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Derrick Moore (8) of Michigan works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Moore has been consistently ranked in Jaguars mock drafts over the past couple of months, and he isn't going away anytime soon. The Senior Bowl standout brings a good size and frame to the table, along with the wingspan to help trigger his speed-to-power rushes. His long arm is nasty, especially when he is trying to soften the corner to counter with an inside move.

The former Wolverine is also a quality run defender—valuable to the No. 1 run defense in football this past season. I'm a fan of his independent hands to swipe away at the point of attack relentlessly, and I believe all of this makes him a worthy third-round choice for Jacksonville.

Romello Height, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's Romello Height makes his entrance before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you are looking for the definition of a pass-rush specialist in the stereotypical manner, look no further than Height. This is a fun and exciting pass rusher to watch, who may go higher in Day Two regardless of his six-foot-2, 239-pound frame. The athleticism matches the tape, which is a key factor here, and so is the explosiveness and quickness he uses to win the edge.

You shouldn't be asking Height to be a standout run defender—play him to his strengths, which bodes well for the Jaguars. He has an excellent pass rush arsenal, bend, counter,s speed off the edge, and rallies in pursuit. A three-time transfer, this is feels like an intangibly rich player to target.