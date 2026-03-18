Jaguars' 2025 Draft Class Set to Be Even More Important Than 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have another important draft next April.

Each draft is important, of course, but they all came at different timestamps in a franchise's journey. For the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, For the Jaguars, this year's draft comes as the team looks to build upon a stellar 2025 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That means the Jaguars' 11 draft picks this April will clearly play a critical role as the Jaguars hope to match or even eclipse their 13-4 record and AFC South title from a year ago. But there is one draft class that is even more important when it comes to those goals.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we detail why the 2025 draft class is even more important for the Jaguars than the 2026 class.

Watch today's episode below

The Jaguars will surely be able to improve in the 2026 draft, or at least set the foundation for improvement in years to come. If James Gladstone once again proves to be as proficient a Day 3 drafter as he was last year, and if the Jaguars' coaching staff has more developmental success stories, then it is easy to see the impact of the 2026 draft.

But while we wait on that draft class to truly take shape, we already have clarity on the 2025 class. Clarity that goes beyond just its composition. We know not only the players that make up the class, but how important their roles are set to be after the first wave of free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is set to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback next season, forming a long-term tandem with veteran cornerback Montaric Brown as the Jaguars see him take a new role. He flashed big-time talent at cornerback a year ago but played more offense than defense.

This year, that is set to flip. How Hunter fares compared to Greg Newsome a year ago will indicate if the Jaguars' defense improves and by how much. If Hunter is the cornerback the Jaguars expect him to be, he could be quite the full-time addition to Anthony Campanile's unit.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter (12) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Then there is Caleb Ransaw and Wyatt Milum, the Jaguars' third-round picks. Each could be pushing for a starting role in 2026 and, at the very least, would be top backups who get playing time. As for Day 3 picks like Jonah Monheim, Jack Kiser, and Rayuan Lane, the Jaguars get depth and special teams impacts.

Then there is the running back duo of Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. Tuten very well could lead the running back room in touches this season, while Allen has the inside track to dominate passing down snaps.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' 2025 class could determine just how strong the Jaguars are in the secondary and in the running game. They will need them this year, arguably even more than they need the 2026 class.