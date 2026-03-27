4 Wide Receivers Jaguars Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the market for a wide receiver. However, it is not the way you may think based on past rumors.

No, Brian Thomas Jr. is not available, nor will he be, as Jaguars general manager James Gladstone emphasized a couple of weeks ago. The team is searching for more depth behind their group of talented pass catchers. If their tender offer for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo was any indication, that is the type of pass-catcher they are looking for after losing Tim Patrick this offseason.

Jacksonville will emphasize bigger-bodied receivers who can run block, contribute on special teams, and secure the ball with reliable hands at the catch point. Let's look at four receivers who fit this profile.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before his injuries, Patrick was an incredible playmaker in Denver. Fields (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) reminds me so much of the high-level moments Patrick provided with the Broncos, showcasing wins at the catch point and contested-catch situations. Fields gets after it as a run blocker and will clear a lane for his running backs on the perimeter to win the edge and get by for big gains, marking him as a potential late third-round target.

De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stribling caught fire in the final five games of the season for Ole Miss and has been a sleeper for much of this pre-draft process. At six-foot-2, 207 pounds, the Oklahoma State transfer brings quality hands and play strength to the table while also adding value in the run game as a dependable blocker, showcasing drive and technique to help star tailback Kyren Lacy with big plays on the ground. Some aspects of his game are unproven, but Stribling would be a fun fit for Jacksonville.

Ja'Kobi Lane, USC Trojans

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A player who caught my eye at the Senior Bowl in January, Lane is not an elite athlete by any stretch; he's simply one sound football player who brings everything to the table a James Gladstone pass-catcher could have. He's a player who does the dirty work as a blocker on the perimeter, wins at the catch-point, and becomes a power forward going for the rebound in contested opportunities. There is a lot of potential special teams value here from Lane.

Josh Cameron, Baylor Bears

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron is another player who feels like an intangible rich guy at wide receiver. With a compact build and long arms, there is a sturdiness to Cameron's game that pops up consistently, whether it's his ball skills, winning contested grabs, or using his play strength to his advantage in both phases. He's a guy who stood out at the Senior Bowl, and the Jaguars are a team to take notice of such players.