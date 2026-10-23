3 Trades Jaguars Must Consider to Bolster Offensive Line After Anton Harrison's Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly have a very big need along the offensive line.

No, not at left tackle. The loss of Anton Harrison for the season due to an ACL injury is clearly a loss for the Jaguars' offense, but the Jaguars do have a reliable option in swing tackle Walker Little who can step in at left tackle and give the Jaguars quality snaps.

But with Little moved to a starting spot at left tackle, the Jaguars now have a massive question mark looking at the swing tackle spot. Most teams are one offensive tackle injury away from a nightmare, but the Jaguars took their one injury on the chin and can sustain the blow. But the Jaguars could not sustain a second loss.

So with the Jaguars being one snap away from one of their deep reserves having to step in at offensive tackle , the Jaguars should naturally look to the trade market to find a new swing tackle option. But, what names would make sense?

Pittsburgh Steelers OL Dylan Cook

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have discussed Dylan Cook before , and for good reason. The backup offensive tackle played good football for the Steelers during the first two games of the season and has since stepped back into a depth role. He could be a quietly excellent swing tackle option who has legit starting potential down the road, which would give the Jaguars quite the piece to have on their roster as they move forward with Anton Harrison's uncertain post-injury future.

Why would the Steelers trade away such a good depth piece at such an important position, especially in a tight AFC North? Well, that is what draft picks are for. The Jaguars would likely have to overpay a bit considering Cook would still be a backup in Jacksonville, but he is a talented enough swing tackle option that he would be worth the risk. He would likely cost more than what Daniel Faalele cost the Jaguars this summer for that reason, but comfortable depth in a contending season is worth that.

It will be worth keeping tabs on the Steelers over the next few weeks. If they start losing games, perhaps they become more open to a potential deal closer to the deadline next month. But for as things stand today, Cook is the most attractive trade option if the Jaguars are looking to add a true swing tackle.

Dolphins OL Austin Jackson

Aug 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) works during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Jackson is a former first-round pick who is on a cheap deal, has a decent amount of experience (65 career starts) and is on a bad team that would love nothing more than to get some draft picks. He seems like a player who a team could easily trade for without having to give up too much, which would make a difference to a team like the Jaguars that likely would not want to give away all that much.

Jackson has also played multiple spots along the offensive line, taking snaps at both tackle spots and also inside at guard. The Jaguars have stressed players with experience at multiple positions when it comes to the offensive line, and Jackson would certainly fall into that same category considering all we have seen him play at the NFL level.

The caveat, of course, is that Jackson, well, has not been very good in Miami. With that said, this is about depth, an even a below-average player with 60+ starts is better depth than the unknown that the Jaguars may be facing at the swing tackle spot moving forward with Little at left tackle and Harrison out for the year.

Browns OL Dawand Jones

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) lines up against defensive end Jared Verse (8) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jackson is a player who could help fill a few different depth roles, there is no denying what Cleveland Browns' offensive lineman Dawand Jones is: he is an offensive tackle through and through, and he also has a bit of experience with 20 career starts since entering the NFL in 2023. He does have some reliability issues in terms of missed time over the years, but he has been active for all six games this year and would be a cheap addition on his contract year.

The Browns and Jaguars' front offices have also done deals with one another before, with general managers Andrew Berry and James Gladstone working together first on the Travis Hunter trade last April before the Tyson Campbell/Greg Newsome trade that took place after Week 5 last season ... close to the same timeline we are on in the 2026 season.