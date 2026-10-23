Anton Harrison's Injury Could Have Major Repercussions for These 4 Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Anton Harrison is done for the rest of the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt a tough blow on Friday, with reports stating the Jaguars' left tackle is set to miss the rest of the 2026 season due to an ACL injury.

The domino effect from Harrison's injury could be significant for a number of members on the roster as a result. Which Jaguars are set to be most impacted by Harrison's injuty, and why? We break it down below.

Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is clear. Harrison was entering an absolutely pivotal 2026 season, not just because he was made the team's blindside protector for the first time but because of the timing of his switch to left tackle. Harrison, who had his fifth-year option picked up for next season, was set to be a potential benefactor from the move to left tackle considering what a strong season could have meant for him when it came to his contract and what the talks at the table look like.

Harrison will of course return in 2027, but he will be coming off an ACL injury and will have just a six-game sample size as an NFL left tackle entering the season. This doesn't mean Harrison can't still play himself into a big-time deal with the Jaguars moving forward, but the situation has seen a major wrench thrown into it. The Jaguars needed this season to see if Harrison was worth extending, and Harrison needed this season to prove he should be one of the NFL's highest-paid tackles. Now, neither side is going to get much clarity entering the 2027 season.

Daniele Faalele

Oct 9, 2026; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Daniel Faalele (68) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels unlikely that the Jaguars will play Daniel Faalele much at the tackle position since he is a more natural guard and has subsequently taken more snaps at the guard position over the course of his career. But Faalele, who the Jaguars traded for during training camp as they sustained a rash of offensive line injuries, has been a healthy scratch for the Jaguars in each game this season as they entered each contest with eight active offensive linemen. With Harrison out, Faalele now becomes OL8.

Does this mean Faalele is set to enter the Jaguars' starting lineup soon post-bye? No, not really. But he will at the very least be active and be closer to stepping onto the field than he was before. Faalele is unlikely to be needed unless the Jaguars sustain more injuries along the offensive line, but he should now at the least be an option for the Jaguars to turn to on game day, especially in jumbo packages since Wyatt Milum's role as the No. 6 lineman may now change.

Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) looks on during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This could be an interesting development for Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said was getting closer to returning from injured reserve after missing all of training camp and the first six games of the season with a back injury. Mekari has dealt with injuries for most of his time with the Jaguars, but he could give them some very real offensive line depth when he is off injured reserve, especially in the context of the Jaguars' swing tackle spot.

Mekari has nearly 2,000 career snaps at the tackle positions since joining the NFL in 2019, giving him a significantly larger sample size at the tackle position than any of the Jaguars' other in-house options for swing tackle. Mekari has been a disappointment with the Jaguars since becoming their highest-paid free agent of the new regime in March 2025, but the loss of Harrison could give him the chance to prove his worth.

Mekari of course has to get healthy first, but once he is healthy he should give the Jaguars a boost in terms of a versatile and experienced depth option. Considering the Jaguars' top swing tackle, Walker Little, is now the team's starting left tackle, then Mekari has suddenly become much more valuable to the Jaguars than he was at the start of the season.

Wyatt Milum

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line Wyatt Milum (64) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have not had a ton of need for Wyatt Milum to step into the lineup since they drafted him in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Drafft, but he now looks like he is one snap away from likely becoming the Jaguars' starting right tackle. Milum was set to be the Jaguars' top swing tackle at the start of the season if Cole Van Lanen was set to miss time at the start of the year, which of course did not end up happening. But the Jaguars are now right back into the same situation with Harrison out for the year.

Milum has played just 122 snaps on offense in his career thus far, with many of those snaps coming as an extra offensive lineman in jumbo packages. That is a good bit different than potentially lining up at offensive tackle against some of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, but that is the scenario the Jaguars have now found themselves in. Milum went from a luxury player to a critical part of the depth chart now that Harrison is sidelined for the rest of 2026.