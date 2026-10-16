Jaguars Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost With Four Weeks Left

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is never too early to look ahead.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars sit atop the AFC South thanks to their 4-1 start, that does not mean the Jaguars can't still improve. And the easiest way to do that would be by utilizing next month's trade deadline.

The 2026 trade deadline is still four weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't take an early peek at which targets make the most sense for the Jaguars, and exactly how much they will cost. We take a look at a few names who make sense below in our Jaguars trade deadline big board, starting with ...

Philadelphia Eagles DL Moro Ojomo

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: I have talked before about why I think Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is a great fit for the Jaguars. Ojomo is strong against the run, has produced at a high-level as a pass-rusher before, and has the type of explosive skill-set that the Jaguars need to add to their interior defensive line moving forward. Ojomo may be not be a scale-tipper by himself, but he would be a quality add considering his ability to be disruptive and win one-on-ones.

The Cost: This is interesting. If he was under contract for a few more years, it would likely be a Day 2 pick. The fact he is a rental, though, suggests to me he could be had for a Day 3 pick if the Eagles continue to lose games. He would cost virtually nothing in terms of cap space, but if he hits free agency in March he would likely net the Jaguars a comp pick. If the Eagles go into sell mode, I think you could get Ojomo for something perhaps even less than what the Jaguars gave up last year for a then-rental of Jakobi Meyers, who cost a fourth- and a sixth-round pick.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: I mean, this one is obvious. Travon Walker has had a really good season, but imagine adding Khalil Mack to the mix with him and Josh Hines-Allen and allowing Walker to get more rush snaps inside at defensive tackle. A third-down rush package with Hines-Allen and Mack on the edges and Walker and Arik Armstead inside would be very effective, and Mack would clearly welcom joining a team with deep playoff run aspirations as opposed to whatever is going on in Los Angeles.

The Cost: It has been reported that the Chargers would likely take a fifth-round pick for Mack, which is a deal I think the Jaguars would be comfortable making in a big way. The Jaguars have been very willing to deal Day 3 picks over the last two years because they know they can restock the picks with the compensatory draft pick formula, so this feels like it would be an easy decision for the Jaguars to make. The Chargers just keep losing games, and Mack is one of the players who is the clearest trade candidate.

Miami Dolphins DL Zach Sieler

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins defensive line Zach Sieler (92) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: I have mentioned in the past that I am a big fan of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who does have a connection with a few different coaches on the Jaguars' staff. Sieler is not the pass-rusher he used to be, but he does make a ton of plays in the middle of the defensive line, is willing to handle the dirty work, and would fit right in with the brand of defense the Jaguars play. There are better pass-rushers, but he would still give the Jaguars quite the boost when it comes to the trenches in December, January and deep into the playoffs as well.

The Cost: You probably do not feel great if you have to give up more than a fifth for Sieler at this stage of his career, but a fourth and a future pick like they did for Jakobi Meyers would fit into the Jaguars' draft ammo, too. The Dolphins are going to keep losing games, butit does remain to be seen how quickly they will truly give up on this season.

New York Jets CB Brandon Stephens

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: The Jaguars have played a bit more man coverage in 2026, especially on the money downs. That is where Brandon Stephens wins, and he would certainly give the Jaguars' depth chart a boost if Montaric Brown continues to deal with the hamstring injury that has limited him in recent weeks. The Jaguars have three good cornerbacks in Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis, but they need one more healthy body.

The Cost: Since the Jets have spent some resources on the cornerback position in recent seasons, it would make sense for them to want to dump Stephens for picks if they keep losing games. Stephens has the kind of talent and a contract that would not hinder a trade, so a fifth would make sense if the Jaguars were desperate, but a sixth-round pick would be the best offer to make for the veteran cornerback.

Pittsburgh Steelers OL Dylan Cook

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (5) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: Dylan Cook serves as the Steelers' swing tackle but the young backup does have six games of starting experience. He has been arguably the Steelers' best pass-protector when in the lineup, and he could give the Jaguars a nice insurance option at the left tackle spot if Anton Harrison has to continue to miss time. He might not be seen as a starter in every case, but he would give the Jaguars a better swing tackle option than they currently have with Harrison injured.

The Cost: Normally teams get fleeced when they trade for offensive tackles in season, such as when the Texans traded for Josh Jones in 2023 and when the Jaguars traded Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. A sixth, whether now or in a future year, would make sense for Cook, though a seventh would be the most comfortable. The Jaguars could make the trade look a bit like Daniel Faalele's.