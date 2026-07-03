5 Jaguars Not Getting Talked About Enough: Jourdan Lewis Remains Key

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are a number of players on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster who deserve to get talked about more ahead of training camp, and we are set to feature them here.

The likes of Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Travis Hunter and the rest of the team's big-name stars receive plenty of the storylines during the offseason, but there are five Jaguars who deserve some more conversation and recognition ahead of training camp.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jourdan Lewis looked like he was on his way to a Pro Bowl appearance through the first few weeks and month or so of the season. Had injuries not slowed him down along the way, Lewis very easily could have added to that mark after he was just one of four players in the AFC to record at least 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 2025. Lewis can play both outside and in the slot, and he is also one of the true veteran leaders of an otherwise young and still-developingJaguars secondary.

The Jaguars have other big names at cornerback in new big-money corner Montaric Brown and former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Jarrian Jones is an exciting young player who excelled last year while learning from Lewis, and Jabbar Muhammad looks like a potential steal as a former undrafted free agent. But that does not mean we should forget about Lewis and the role he is still set to play in the secondary.

OL Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former third-round pick Wyatt Milum did not see the field much as a rookie, but he is entering training camp in a good place. He is healthy after battling injuries as a rookie, and he said during minicamp that this is the strongest he has ever felt. I truly think that as long as Milum stays healthy throughout the course of training camp, he can push Patrick Mekari for the starting spot at right guard.

Milum will have to really perform well to take a job from a highly-paid and experienced veteran, but he has the talent. He went so early in the draft a year ago for a reason, and I think after a redshirt rookie year that he is ready to actually push for a potential spot on the line instead of just being used as a depth piece once again.

RB LeQuint Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) is interviewed during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LeQuint Allen made an undeniable impact during the 2025 season. While he did not get the ball very often in the manner of carries or receptions, he was a pivotal piece of the Jaguars' passing game and served as their best pass-protecting running back. He did this while playing backseat to veteran running back Travis Etienne and fellow rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten as well, which says something about the value he was able to show the Jaguars right off the bat as a late Day 3 pick. Allen's role should only grow from here, too, which is a good sign entering the 2026 season.

Will Allen ever be a truly big piece of the Jaguars' running game? Will he ever get a significant share of the backfield's pass-catching work? That remains to be seen, but he should be on the field more this year with Etienne now out of the picture on passing downs.

That means he should at least have a chance to make an even bigger impact than he did a year ago when he proved to be one of the best pass-protecting running backs in the entire NFL. He was a big hit for general manager James Gladstone.

LB Dennis Gardeck

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of conversation every single year about the Jaguars' third defensive end spot. Josh Hines-Allen is a force and Travon Walker is one of the most underrated players in the entire NFL, but the Jaguars have not had a clear and emphatic answer for their third edge spot since 2022 when they had Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot.

For many, that same issue is still a central topic when it comes to taking a look at the 2026 Jaguars and Anthony Campanile's defense after a strong effort in 2025. Outside of Hines-Allen and Walker, where will the pass-rush come from? Well, how about Dennis Gardeck? The veteran linebacker was late addition to last year's roster but he put up solid numbers as a pass-rusher, has the ability to play outside linebacker, and he is another year removed from his 2024 injuries.

Gardeck is a legit pass-rusher off the edge, and it stands to reason that he could be even better in 2026 than he was a year ago. If he is, then the Jaguars may not actually have all that many worries when it comes to their pass-rush depth behind their star duo of defensive ends.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars utilized multiple safeties at one of the highest rates of any team in football last season, and it sure does not look like that will change this year. The safety room is a bit different after the departure of Andrew Wingard and the drafting of third-round pick Jalen Huskey, but the biggest difference this year just might be the return and eventual debut of former third-round pick Caleb Ransaw.

Ransaw did not play his rookie season due to a foot injury in training camp that required surgery and kept him off the field all season long. He returned to practice this offseason, however, and the movement skills and pure coverage ability sure seem undeniable. He will have to prove it when pads come on and when he is in live game settings, but his traits are tough to not get excited about.

Ransaw does not need to play a massive role early on; the Jaguars have Antonio Johnson and Eric Murray for that. But if he can make plays in the No. 3 safety role, then the Jaguars could have one of the most versatile and impactful safety rooms we have seen the franchise have in several seasons.