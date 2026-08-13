10 Winners, 5 Losers From Mid-Point of Jaguars Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Training camp is at the mid-way point, the preseason is here, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are just a month away from kicking off in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

With so many practice days under the Jaguars' belts so far, here is a look at each of the risers and fallers from training camp thus far, starting with a few key names.

Winners

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks on the field during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there has been a leading receiver from training camp so far, it has been Parker Washington. It doesn't seem like the fourth-year wide receiver has anything else to prove to earn a new contract from the team before he becomes a free agent in March, because he has checked every single box in this year's training camp. He is my current pick to lead the Jaguars this year in receiving yards.

"Parker's never changed. He's always been the same guy. The stuff I saw just social media-wise, him coming in, working, that's always been him," Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said about Washington, his college teammate, earlier this week. "He is the star player that he is because of the work that he puts in. No surprise by me. I've been seeing it for the past however many years, but yeah, it's just on this stage now, so nothing different.”

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter has been nothing short of terrific for the Jaguars in training camp. He has taken a full workload in every practice since the Jaguars kicked things off on Day 1 of camp, he has spent extensive time at both cornerback and wide receiver, and he has made the kind of plays on both side of the ball that have made it clear how special of a player he is and always has been.

“Done a really good job. I think he's taken a big jump. I think he's spent a lot of good time with Mat [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Mathieu Araujo] even off the field, learning the system. Just a little bit more fluid for him, easier for him to communicate. I think he knows it a little bit better," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week. "Obviously, we talked about his body physically. He's a different guy right now physically, which is great but I think he's done a great job balancing both. Which in camp, it's a lot, they are long days, and you're on both sides. And he's done a really good job compartmentalizing when he's with us."

LeQuint Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen was talked up by the Jaguars all offseason when it came to his potential as a pass-catcher , and he has since seen the Jaguars involve him more in the passing game in training camp as a result. He is going to play a ton of third downs for the Jaguars this year, so he might as well get the ball thrown his way.

B.J. Green

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought Danny Striggow was a lock to win the DE3 job for the Jaguars in training camp, but so far it has seemed like that role belongs to B.J. Green. The second-year defensive end has gotten first-team defensive reps this summer and has been able to dominate the offensive linemen across from him in both the pass and running game more often than not. He looks like he is about to play a ton for the Jaguars this season.

Matt Dickerson

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (93) practices during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Dickerson was the backup to Arik Armstead on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart of the season, a sign of the faith the Jaguars have in the veteran backup. Dickerson did good things for the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation a year ago and he has gotten plenty of snaps with the first-team defense in training camp as a result. He looks like he will make the 53-man roster.

Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) looks on before a play during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no cornerback has made more plays in training camp than Jarrian Jones. Perhaps no defensive back has lined up in more spots, either, with Jones taking snaps outside, in the slot, and at safety. He has hauled in several interceptions over the course of training camp and it feels like he has earned himself a starting gig in Week 1.

“I love Jarrian, man. Love coaching him. He's a really sharp football player. He constantly is working at it away from the field," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week.

"And that's helped him kind of branch out and play different spots. You see, like, he's in there as a nickel, in there as a dime, and in there as a corner, and I've said to you before, like, he's even taken reps in here in some settings as a safety. So, he's a really sharp football guy, and he's constantly working at his craft. I think him working with Mat [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Mathieu Araujo], just watching that, his process has been a lot of fun to watch.”

Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) stands up the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Branson Combs was one of the best stories of the offseason, and he has carried it over into training camp. He spent most of last year on the practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent, but he looks like a lock for the training camp this year. There is a good argument to make that he has been the most impressive coverage linebacker on the practice field this season.

Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) is interviewed after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jabbar Muhammad is another former undrafted free agent who went from being a stellar offseason story to a likely contributor. He is one of the five best cornerbacks on the roster and will likely be needed to be leaned on by the defense sooner rather than later, which is quite the rise for a player who spent his entire first year on the practice squad.

"I think he's got a good chip on his shoulder too. He's really taken in all the teaching that Mat is bringing to him. There are some things that, fundamentally, I think he's really gotten better at," Campanile said about Muhammad.

"And that doesn't happen unless you're totally bought in and you're doing it every day. It's a muscle memory game. And Jabbar, probably as much as anybody on our defense has developed, from where he was at this time last year in camp to where he is now. He's just done a lot of really good things. He's been a good football player for us, so to your point, another guy who's in UDFA, who's shown up for us."

Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all of the injuries on the offensive line, Chuma Edoga could go from odd man out to a spot on the 53-man roster. It looked shaky for his chances to make the roster after the Jaguars added a top-100 guard in Emmanuel Pregnon in April, but recent injuries along the offensive line could force the Jaguars' hand when it comes to keeping Edoga, who has managed to stay mostly healthy over the course of the summer.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) looks on during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After starting training camp in limited fashion, Chris Rodriguez Jr. has seen his reps increase with seemingly each practice over the last few weeks. His physical nature and ability to get consistent yards after contact have shown up time and time again, with Coen even noting it had done so in joint practices against the Saints.

"I think he had a couple nice downhill runs today that you like to see. I thought he had a nice pickup and blitz protection as well today. It's day by day. He's getting better and better. I've been pleased with his progress," Coen said on Thursday from New Orleans.

Losers

Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) talks with assistant offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wyatt Milum has been able to stay healthy, which is more than most Jaguars offensive linemen have been able to say. But it sure feels like the second-year offensive lineman has had some rough moments at both right guard and right tackle, and it is easy to say that he has so far failed to run away with a starting job despite having plenty of chances.

Whether Milum starts in Week 1 likely depends on who the Jaguars have available to them health-wise, which is likely not what anyone wanted to hear about Milum entering the former third-round pick's second season.

Jalen McLeod

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88), left, drills with linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If I did this article a week ago, Jalen McLeod would probably be in the winner's column. But the past week has since seen McLeod miss practice time due to an unspecified injury, and McLeod is one of the last players who can miss any time with injury. He missed basically his entire rookie season due to injuries, and he needs to get healthy to prove to the Jaguars that he is here to remain on the 53-man roster.

Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris did not have a very strong offseason program, and this has carried over to training camp as well. He simply has not been featured much as a pass-catcher, while the Jaguars clearly have both of their rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol ahead of him in the pecking order. He looks like he is firmly on the roster bubble.

Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is important to note that fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams is not on this list because of anything he has done negatively. Instead, the rookie defensive end has showed good effort and strain while cutting his teeth with the backup defensive units. With that said, Williams is still one of the losers of training camp.

The Jaguars have seen B.J. Green confidently step into the DE3 role over the last few weeks, while Danny Striggow will never be too far down the depth chart. Add in the emergence of rookie defensive end Zach Durfee, and snaps could be hard to come by for the Jaguars' young defensive end.

Jack Kiser

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like we are getting close to this being a lost season for second-year linebacker Jack Kiser, who sustained a knee injury during team drills on the first day of training camp. Kiser was diagnosed as being week-to-week following the injury, but he has not done any work to the side since being injured and it remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to be on the Jaguars' 53-man roster once the season kicks off.

Kiser got limited reps last year and really needed a strong training camp to start to earn momentum. Instead, his camp seemingly came to an end before it ever really started, and it still remains unclear when exactly he will get back into the mix.