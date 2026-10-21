5 Realistic EDGE Trade Targets for the Jaguars Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were not afraid to use the trade deadline to improve their squad a year ago, and they shouldn't be afraid this year, either.

The Jaguars have some clear needs ahead of next month's trade deadline , and the trade deadline could offer them the chance they need to retool ahead of the second-half of the season as they look to make a playoff push.

We have already discussed which cornerbacks would make sense for the Jaguars to target, but what about the edge defender position? We break down a few names below who we think would make some sense.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGEs Khalil Mack & Tuli Tuipulotu

The Chargers have been one of the worst teams in football this season, and they could quickly enter firesale mode. If they do, then they have more than a few pieces on their roster who would make sense to call about, especially when it comes to the EDGE position. The Chargers, who are sitting at 0-6, would need to truly become sellers to move either Khalil Mack or Tuli Tuipulotu, but it does not seem like they are very far away from that taking place.

We have discussed Mack as an option before, and he is still playing good football with 3.0 sacks and a 13% pressure rate. Tuipuloto is the younger option and has produced two sacks and a 15.0% pressure rate that would be the best on the Jaguars' defensive line. He might not come as cheap as Mack, but he is in a contract year and could be moved to recoup picks before the Chargers' rebuild truly begins.

New York Jets EDGE Will McDonald IV

If the Jaguars want to find a pure speed rusher, then there might not be many options better than Will McDonald IV, who appears on the outs in New York. The Jets have felt comfortable giving snaps to other pass-rushers this year, despite McDonald racking up nine pressures over the last three weeks. With McDonald looking like an afterthought for the Jets this season, and with their record indicating sellers moving forward, this is a name who would make sense.

McDonald, of course, would be best-used as a situational pass-rusher for the Jaguars on the edge, giving them more chances to move Travon Walker inside. Dennis Gardeck currently plays that role for the Jaguars' defense, but McDonald has been a more productive pass-rusher on a per-snap basis. McDonald's pressures completely dwarf what Bryan Thomas Jr. and Danny Striggow have produced this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Yaya Diaby

The Buccaneers are clearly advancing toward sale mode with their 1-5 record through six weeks, and chances are they are about to embrace a rebuild. That means picks are at a premium, even Day 3 picks. That would be the perfect value for the Jaguars to use to nab a pass-rusher, especially one like Yaya Diaby who has consistently been productive over the years. Diaby has just 12 pressures this year, but he was an effective pass-rusher in previous seasons.

The Buccaneers have their edge duo of the future in David Walker and Rueben Bain, which would make Diaby expendable entering his contract season. He could likely be had for a limited pick, and then the Jaguars could benefit from him hitting free-agency by nabbing a compensatory pick. He would be much better pass-rush depth than Danny Striggow and Bryan Thomas Jr. right now.

Miami Dolphins EDGE Josh Uche

Yes, Josh Uche again. This feels like the 25th season in a row in which we are saying "hey, Josh Uche makes sense as a speed-rusher at the trade deadline", but it is still somehow true! He is on his fourth team in as many seasons because he is a bit of a one-trick pony as an edge defender, but that one-trick is what the Jaguars need right now. Uche has been a consistent pass-rusher throughout his career, and the Miami Dolphins would likely take a ham sandwich for him. We are dying on the Uche hill once again, and we are perfectly content with doing so.