5 Realistic CB Trade Targets for the Jaguars Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade Deadline isn't for another few weeks, but needs are starting to creep up for the Jacksonville Jaguars that very well could be addressed near the deadline.

We mentioned cornerback as one spot the Jaguars should consider investing some resources in by the trade deadline, but what are some names who could make sense? We break it down below.

Philadelphia Eagles CB Tariq Woolen

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' season is over for all intents and purposes following the news of Jalen Hurts set to miss the rest of the season, which should make Tariq Woolen an interesting trade option for multiple teams, including the Jaguars. The Eagles will likely go into sell-mode sooner rather than later, and Woolen is one of their most tradeable players considering the fact he only signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles this past offseason.

Woolen is a good player who fits the Jaguars' need for an outside cornerback, and he would likely come cheap. I could see Howie Roseman flipping Woolen for a run-of-the-mill Day 3 pick, which would be a smart rental for the Jaguars. Since he is a pending free agent, Woolen could also nab the Jaguars a future draft pick if he departs in free agency next March. The Jaguars need to be aggressive, and he would fit that bill.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another team that should quickly become sellers are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Todd Bowles is on his last leg as a head coach and they are 1-5 through six weeks, which means they are likely just a few more losses away from burning it all down and starting over. And when they do that, Zyon McCollum is one of the names that makes the most sense for them to move on from. McCollum still has a few years left on his three-year, $48 million deal with the team, but that barely places him in the top-25 among highest-paid cornerbacks.

McCollum is having one of the best years of his career so far in 2026, and he is not one of the reasons the Buccaneers have struggled. He could help the Jaguars stabilize a secondary that badly needs it, giving the Jaguars a reliable outside cornerback duo and the depth needed to make a run. He would be the most expensive option on this list, but there is a reason for that.

New York Jets CB Brandon Stephens

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have mentioned Brandon Stephens before, and for good reason. The sixth-year cornerback has a ton of experience playing both zone and man coverage, and he had a solid season thus far for the Jets outside of a few touchdowns allowed. But the Jets keep losing games and it is becoming easy to see that, eventually, they need to start becoming sellers. When they do, Stephens would make a ton of sense to make available.

The Jets have younger cornerbacks on the roster they have invested in, and there is no real point for the Jets to do anything other than continue to load up on draft picks. The Jaguars need help at the outside cornerback spot, and Stephens would give them a higher floor while not doing anything to change the role that Travis Hunter plays for Anthony Campanile's secondary moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet another pur outside cornerback, Kristian Fulton has been one of the best cornerbacks in football this season. He has allowed just 19 yards on nine targets, giving him a 12.0 passer rating allowed in coverage. He has not exactly been a full-time player, though, with the Chiefs giving more snaps to Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, and first-round pick Mansoor Delane. As a result, it would make sense for Fulton to be available.

Would the Chiefs want to trade with a team that is set to compete with them for the top spot in the AFC? Maybe, maybe not. But Fulton would check a lot of boxes for the Jaguars considering the state of their outside cornerback spot. He is just 28, and theere is still plenty of good football left in his tank moving forward.

New York Giants CB Deonte Banks

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) is shown after running back an interception for a touchdown during the last play of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the New York Giants will be hesitant to become sellers since they are 3-2-1 in a very winnable NFC East ... but they shouldn't. The Giants have an absolute mess of a quarterback situation moving forward, and they still have to face the Texans, the Jaguars, the 49ers, the Lions, and the Seahawks over the next few months. The Giants would be wise to get picks where they can, and an expiring contract in Deonte Banks could make sense to move.

Banks is having pretty easily the best year of his career, and the former first-round pick is strictly an outside cornerback, which the Jaguars need considering Montaric Brown is hurt , Travis Hunter deserves more offensive snaps, and Jarrian Jones might be the Jaguars' best slot cornerback after a few struggles outside in recent weeks. Banks would help transform the room, and he could also give the Jaguars a chance to get compensatory picks thanks to Banks' free agency future next March.