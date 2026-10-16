Jaguars Mailbag: Anton Harrison, Trade Deadline Takes and the Texans Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The next month could be very, very interesting for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of course, the Jaguars will need to get past the Houston Texans in Week 6 to keep their momentum entering a critical point of the season. In this week's Jaguars mailbag, we take questions on that matchup, where the Jaguars stand entering the early stages of trade deadline talk, and much more.

Jaguars Mailbag

If Anton is out for the season what moves do you see Jags making before the deadline?



Bonus: in your opinion should Travis Hunter be getting BTJ's WR snaps? — Fxck Them Picks 😏 Duvaaaalll (@richkeith24) October 15, 2026

A: I think it is certainly fair to wonder what the Anton Harrison injury could mean for the Jaguars' trade deadline plans. The Jaguars do have some depth at the position with Walker Little, and the Jaguars could use he next month to see if Little is truly up to the task of being the starting left tackle moving forward. If for whatever reason the Jaguars think they need to add to the position, I would think they do it. With that said, I am not so sure the Jaguars will be buyers at the deadline because, well, they are playing really good football on both sides. I could see adding defensive line help potentially. Moro Ojomo would make a ton of sense, to me.

And no. Travis Hunter is needed much more at cornerback right now than he is at wide receiver. If any receiver should get more snaps, I think that would be rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron. Until the Jaguars are healthy in the secondary, I do not expect a ton of Hunter on offense.

Liam Coen looked overwhelmed during last Sunday’s game against the Eagles. We saw this in last year’s playoff game. Level of concern, if any? — SEADBLYOU (@seadblyou) October 15, 2026

A: Wach Sean McVay on the sideline in any close game, then feel at ease.

What's the bigger disappointment/worry so far; CVL at RT, Montaric, or Ezra? I feel like all three regressed. — Art (@Kick_Rocks_007) October 15, 2026

A: Montaric Brown and Cole Van Lanen can be dinged for sure, but both are dealing with injuries. Van Lanen had a serious knee injury in January while Brown has dealt with a hamstring injury for a few weeks. It is unideal since the Jaguars rely on both players in considerable roles. As for Ezra Cleveland, I think he has played OK. He did play better last year, but last year might have been the best year of his entire career.

You think we should run it more or pass it more on offense? — BTJ SZN (4-1) (@liamcoenszn) October 15, 2026

A: The Jaguars are one of the more balanced offenses in the NFL, ranking No. 26 in pass rate and just above the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. I think what the Jaguars are doing on offense right now is working, and it would look even better if they didn't get in their own ways with penalties and red-zone mistakes the last two weeks. I think Liam Coen has the right idea for the direction of the Jaguars' offense right now.

How are you feeling about BTJ & his spot on the roster i.e what the team should do? Is it him? Liams system? Every week I flip flop on if we should use him as a valuable trade piece for a pass rusher or is he worth more as a (decoy) deep threat & if another WR went down w/injury? — Bagsonville Baguars (@jags1185) October 15, 2026

A: I think if a team offers you a high draft pick, you probably take it. He would be, by far, the best receiver available on the trade market and could reasonably net the Jaguars a top-50 pick. With the way Josh Cameron has played in a limited role, I think you are comfortable making the move if the draft pick is worthwhile. But if a team isn't willing to pony up a significant pick, I do think the Jaguars are better off with him on the roster than off it. He simply draws attention in coverage every single time he is on the field, and the Jaguars can't just toss that aside either. Thomas is a talented player, but his value to the Jaguars really depends on what the rest of the NFL determines his value to be.

Do you think Buster Brown could move to safety effectively? Between injuries there, he excels at zone coverage, our defense has better Man coverage corners in Hunter and Jones (and he's a real liability there) it could be a nice utilization of his skills to get him on the field — Bagsonville Baguars (@jags1185) October 15, 2026

A: I think that would be a bit of a stretch. If there is a cornerback on the Jaguars' roster who I think could play safety, it is Jarrian Jones. Montaric Brown is a good player who, for the reasons you noted, could do some good things at safety on paper. But ultimately, Brown is an outside cornerback true and true, and the Jaguars need him to get healthy. Brown has been a good player for an extended period of time now, and it seems clear that he is just banged-up and needs time to get back to being 100%. I would stress patience with Brown right now, while I think the safety room will get healthier here in a bit.

Are you concerned that in the last 2 weeks, the Jags offense has had a chance to end the game with a first down, and has not been able to do so both times? — Eric Balakier (@eBalk) October 16, 2026

A: Concerned? No, not really. Each game has its own flow and context. They were half of Parker Washington's foot stepping out of bounds from putting the Bengals down early, for example. I think a bigger "concern" would be that the Jaguars have stalled out too many times before those final drives, thus putting even more pressure on the offense to produce. The Jaguars need their red-zone offense to be better this week by quite a bit, which means relying on Trevor Lawrence's arm.

Now if this is a trend that is still popping up in Week 17 or so, then I think it is time to admit it is an issue. But it is still relatively early in the season, and the Jaguars seem closer to being a good team with their own set of flaws than a team that is scrapping by and just finding ways to win. The Jaguars are in a good spot moving forward.

What’s the deal with kickoff coverage? — Jon-Michael Harris (@JhypenM65) October 15, 2026

A: I think one factor is that the Jaguars simply do not kick touchbacks. The Jaguars have kicked one touchback all season and rank No. 32 in touchback rate at 3.8%. The Jaguars are allowing a lot of return opportunities each week and, thus, are allowing a few big returns in the process. But as a whole, I do not think the numbers suggest the Jaguars are struggling in terms of their kickoff coverage in a big way relative to the rest of the NFL. I think ultimately the special teams unit is a big reason the Jaguars are 4-1.