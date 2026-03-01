Jaguars NFL Combine Takeaways: How Jacksonville's Position Improved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the opening weeks of a critical offseason, and the NFL Scouting Combine was once again a step in the journey.

The Jaguars didn't have general manager James Gladstone or head coach Liam Coen in Indianapolis for the combine, but that didn't mean their position wasn't strengthened this week. Here are our takeaways from the combine week.

Positions of Need Look Deep

The Jaguars are entering the offseason with a few clear needs. The reality is they could use help at pretty much every position on the defensive side of the ball other than perhaps at safety, even for depth purposes. Then on offense, the Jaguars will have to replace Travis Etienne and add some tight end depth.

Luckily for the Jaguars, this year's class looks deep at several positions of need. The cornerback group ran great and looked solid in on-field drills, and the defensive end group is already likely the depeest in the draft. Add in stellar weeks from linebackers and tight ends, and the Jaguars' needs seem to match up well with the strength of this class.

Rest of AFC South Having a Shaky Offseason

Let's be honest -- it was a less than ideal week for the rest of the AFC South. The results of C.J. Stroud's awful playoff showings are clearly still in the mix considering the Texans' own general manager had to go to bat for him ahead of his fourth season. The Texans can pretend the questions around Stroud don't matter, but the fact we are still talking about it from the combine certainly seems to say something.

Then there is the fact that the Colts look like they are in a franchise tag conundrum. The Colts' best player set to be a free agent is wide receiver Alec Pierce, but the Colts look poised to be backed into a corner by Daniel Jones. Would any other team in the NFL consider paying Jones half of what he will likely make from the Colts' franchise tag? No, and it could mean Pierce leaving. As for the Titans, just look at the T'Vondre Sweat trade. Adding Jermaine Johnson in 2026 is ... a choice.

Jaguars Picked the Right Draft

It certainly looks like the Jaguars picked the right draft not to have a first-round pick. There would have been talented options on the board for them if they never traded away the Travis Hunter pick, but there is also zero questioning that this draft is incredibly thin at the top considering the three best players look to be a safety, a running back, and a linebacker.

The Jaguars picked the right draft to stock up on Day 2 and Day 3 picks with. While the top of this class looks shaky, the testing during the week suggested there will be a lot of value to be found on the market in the middle of the draft.

