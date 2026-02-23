Three Key Jaguars Storylines Ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

As the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are busy at home getting ready for the chaos of team-building and free agent decisions in the coming weeks.

Key members of the organization will not be in Indianapolis this week, but the Jaguars will be a talking point for a number of reasons. With an outside Top-50 selection for their first pick in the NFL Draft and not many moves to make to clear up salary cap space, the scouting combine could give us a better understanding of the team's approach as we look at the key Jaguars storylines for this week's combine.

A closer look at front-seven defenders and running backs

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Jaguars might be out of range of the top defensive prospects in the draft, they are in the sweet spot for several positions along the defensive front-seven. The depth at edge rusher, defensive tackle, and linebacker is strong, with guys like Michigan's Derrick Moore and Arizona State's Keyshaun Elliott standing out as potential targets.

Those two, including potential running backs who could be selected on the third day of the NFL Draft, will be the types of players the team could be looking hard at in Indianapolis. Along the defensive line, Rayshaun Benny, a Senior Bowl standout, is someone to keep an eye on this week at the combine.

Gladstone, Coen no-show at combine is the Rams way

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks as head coach Liam Coen looks on during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After appearing in last year's combine press conferences, head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone will be no-shows in Indianapolis, and that is ok. Their approach is one that was to be expected, considering their previous background with the Los Angeles Rams. The team wants to eliminate bias in terms of Top-30 visits while also having the data and film available to them from the combine.

The Jaguars will still have personnel on site to interview prospects, but the lead contingents won't be there, as we likely won't hear from Gladstone or Coen until after the NFL Draft.

Latest rumors on Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, and Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will be presented with options this offseason of whether to re-sign running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Both are pending free agents next month and fan-favorites in the franchise. However, indications have suggested the two could be finding new teams in 2026, leaving some potential gaps, but their approach to the offseason could be discovered throughout the week.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s trade rumors will remain persistent until he proves that his sophomore season in the NFL was just a slump rather than the norm. There will be a decision the Jaguars must make with Thomas, but the likelihood is that unless someone offers a king's ransom of sorts or is desperate enough for a wide receiver, Thomas is expected to be a key contributor in the offense this season.

