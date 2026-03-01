Expectations Beginning to Be Set for Jaguars' Travis Etienne's FA Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been faced with the idea of star running back Travis Etienne leaving in free agency for some time now. Over the next 10 days, it may finally become a reality.

With the legal tampering period starting on March 9, the expectation is for the Jaguars' star running back to receive strong interest after a stellar 2025. And with free agency around the corner, the reality of Etienne's market is starting to become clearer by the day.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently took a look at how the running back market is shaping up in the days and weeks ahead of free agency, and it is clear what the starting point with Travis Etienne likely needs to be for the Jaguars or any team.

" Javonte Williams likely set the floor for negotiations for the top free agent running backs after agreeing to a strong deal that keeps him in Dallas and guarantees him $16 million over the next two seasons," Graziano said.

"The backs who sound like they have a good chance to top Williams' number are: Breece Hall, who will either get a deal done with the Jets before Tuesday's tag deadline or receive a franchise or transition tag. Kenneth Walker III, who sounds like he's generating enough outside interest to spell the end of his time in Seattle. Travis Etienne Jr., who sounds unlikely to be tagged by the Jaguars and should have a nice market."

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told Jaguars On SI that there have been zero indicators of Etienne getting franchise or transition tagged. This does not mean the Jaguars would not be open to a return, but the more likely sce nario is that he will be able to see what the market has for him. And due to the Williams deal, that market will likely be north of $8 million a year.

Since his NFL debut in 2022, Etienne is one of just four players to have totaled over 3,750 rushing yards and 1,300 receiving yards. He had arguably his best season as an all-around player in 2025 in a top-ranked offense, so he has history and momentum on his side as he gears up for what might be his only real chance at an NFL pay-day considering his position and the fact he is set to enter his sixth NFL season in 2026.

Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on 260 carries (4.2 avg.) to pair with 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns. His 1,107 rushing yards were fifth most in the AFC and 11th in the NFL in 2025. It is his third time in the last four seasons surpassing 1,000 rushing yards. Only RB Fred Taylor (seven) has more 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history. Etienne Jr. is one of four AFC running backs to have three 1,000-yard seasons since 2022.

Etienne led the Jaguars with 13 touchdowns scored, including six receiving touchdowns. Etienne Jr. scored a receiving TD on 11.5 percent of his targets, the fourth highest mark in the NFL (min. 50 targets). He is the third player since targets were tracked in 1999 to score a TD on at least 10 percent of his targets and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. He had the most targets (52) of all three players.

