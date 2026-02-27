James Gladstone Offers Explanation for Jaguars' Brass Not Attending Combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly do not seem to be missing much, or anything, from the NFL Scouting Combine.

While there have been some headlines in regard to the Jaguars' brass of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone , and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli not attending the combine this season, that doesn't mean the Jaguars aren't present and accounted for.

Gladstone Speaks on Combine

On Friday, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone clarified the franchise's stance on the event, noting that just because he and Coen are not present does not mean the Jaguars are not in attendance at the combine.

“The Combine is a significant annual event on the NFL calendar, one that we value greatly. The information and data gathered in Indianapolis are integral to our process. We have significant and influential personnel in Indianapolis, inclusive of our scouts conducting interviews with a full allotment of prospects, and our medical staff is, of course, present and gathering player data," Gladstone said.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Every piece of information or video that we need from the NFL Combine is at our disposal, which allows us to make appropriate decisions on behalf of the Jaguars organization. I look forward to continued collaboration between our scouting and coaching staffs as we build our team for 2026 and beyond.”

Gladstone and Coen attended the combine last season, but that was more of a unique circumstance. The Jaguars had just hired Gladstone, while they also used the week to get on the same page with a freshly hired coaching staff under Coen.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

This time around, the Jaguars are moving in a direction that is more similar to what the Los Angeles Rams have done for the past several seasons. The Rams have not been to a combine since the 2019 season, and Gladstone and Coen clearly have deep ties and influences from Los Angeles that they still carry with them.

The Jaguars' process was different last season, but they are fresh off a 13-4 season in which they seemed to hit every not right. The Jaguars have a bit of a runway to work with as a result of the success they found, though not even that really factors into his decision.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli stand on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Instead, this is simply the direction the new Jaguars regime is working in. Whether you believe it is right or wrong, it is their direction and it is time to see play out.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.