Jaguars Fans Will Love Trevor Lawrence's Latest Ode to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has always been a favorite inside Duval.

Ever since the Jaguars locked in the top selection of the 2021 NFL Draft and and the Jaguars' fan base gifted him and his wife Marissa with a toaster as a wedding gift, the franchise quarterback and the Jaguars' community have been one. That doesn't look like it is changing anytime soon, either.

This man needs to retire a Jaguar 🥹



📹: @jimrome pic.twitter.com/IEqRyVneAy — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) February 7, 2026

Speaking with Jim Rome from Radio Row at the Super Bowl, Lawrence expressed why the Jacksonville community and base has meant so much to him since he was drafted by the franchise.

"It's awesome. It's a great city, you know, we love living there. It's become home for us, you know, we didn't know what -- I never been to Jacksonville before I got drafted there, so we had no idea what to expect," Lawrence said.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) shakes hands with fans after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"You hear a lot of things about it. Obviously, when you look at other NFL teams, it's newer, you know, people think it's a smaller city, all that stuff. And we move there and we love it. I mean, the fan base is awesome, especially when you're winning, and they have something to get behind.

"The way it changes the city and everybody's excited, and they show up for us. It's really cool. So, I mean, we love it there. Exciting coming off this last year of getting back on track, and, you know, looking forward to the future of continuing to do that. It's just so awesome when the city's like that."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with fans after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are fresh off a 13-4 season and eight-game winning streak to cap off 2025. And while the Jaguars came up short in the playoffs, the Jaguars gave fans more than a few things to cheer about during the best season of Lawrence's career.

"I mean, we have very loyal fans, you know? If you look at the history of the team, it hasn't always been great, you know. So they've had some tough times. And the fans have always been loyal. But when we're winning, like, just going around town, going out to eat, whatever. I mean, you see people that are so excited," Lawrence said.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) high fives fans following a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The obvious hope is the Jaguars will give fans another reasons to fill EverBank Stadium in 2026. If Lawrence plays the way he did last year, then they should have no issue.

"There's just a buzz in the city. Everybody's wearing all their gear, and you get a little bit of that anyways, even if we're not winning," Lawrence said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes a selfie for a fan before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But when that all comes here, especially at the end of the season, you get close to the postseason, and everybody's so excited, it's like, the whole -- it does give that small town feel of like everyone's just bought in on football. And it's a really, really cool thing, and we just got to try to keep it going.

