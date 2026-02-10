5 Reasons Jaguars Will Win AFC South in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL season is over, and the offseason is officially here around the rest of the league. 2025 is now nothing more than a memory.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is a happy memory. Liam Coen's squad didn't find the postseason success they were looking for, but they had a dominant 13-4 season otherwise and won just the third AFC South title in the franchise's history.

With a chance to both reflect on 2025 and look ahead to 2026, there are plenty of reasons to think the Jaguars can repeat as AFC South champions for the first time. We break down the five best below.

Trevor Lawrence's offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest reason the Jaguars should be AFC South favorites again in 2025 has to start and end with Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was an MVP finalist for a reason after his hot streak in the second-half of the season led the Jaguars to an 8-game winning streak. Lawrence played the best football of his entire career, and now he is healthy for the first offseason in years and is back with his head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach. This should be his best offseason in years.

Texans, Colts QB questions

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) stands on the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With Lawrence coming off such a strong season, there is no debate the Jaguars have the AFC South's best quarterback situation. The Colts seem to believe Daniel Jones is the answer and will pay him, but his early-season success already feels like ages ago. He seems like a bad bet. Then there is CJ Stroud, whose final performance this season was one of the worst in playoff history. Jones needs to get healthy, and Stroud needs to rebound.

Titans' Rebuild

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) embrace after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have said before that I think highly of Cam Ward. I could even see a scenario that he leaves the 2026 season as the second-best quarterback in the AFC South. With that said, the Titans are going through a true rebuild and the only progress they made in all of 2025 was finding Ward. They are starting from ground zero this season and shouldn't threaten the Jaguars.

Year 2 of the Liam Coen era

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering the schedule the Jaguars faced last season and the turnaround they experienced from the previous season, there is no questioning if Liam Coen and his coaching staff are legit. With Coen retaining both his coordinators and the vast majority of his staff, there is little reason to think he can't hit yet another level with a Jaguars team that has more experience with his scheme.

A healthy Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps this is asking too much of a second-year Travis Hunter, but the sheer fact the Jaguars nine of their 13 wins last year without the No. 2 pick says two things. One, it says the Jaguars a deep and well-built team. Secondly, it says a healthy Hunter has the potential to take them from being a good team to a great team as long as he meets his potential on even just one side of the ball.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.