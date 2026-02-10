Jaguars Way-Too-Early 2026 Power Rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most surprising teams last season. What the Jaguars did last season was on no one's radar.

The Jaguars had a lot of different moving pieces, and that was with a new head coach and a new general manager. Liam Coen and James Gladstone made it clear that they were here to win games and not to rebuild. They proved a lot of different people wrong last season. They were one team that many did not want to face, and they were a top team.

The Jaguars won 13 games, and they were the team that took the AFC South. That is something that they will want to do next season. The Jaguars are looking to get better next season. They made the playoffs, but they did not get the result they wanted. They will learn from that, and next season, they want to be back. Coen will have a year under his belt, and he will certainly be better. This young team will have a year under the new regime, and now they will get better as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the NFL season came to an end this past Sunday in Super Bowl LX, Pro Football Network released its Way-too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings. Here is where they had the Jaguars, and it could be a surprise to some.

11) Jacksonville Jaguars

With an eight-game winning streak to close out the 2025-26 NFL season, few teams, if any, had as good a second half to the year as the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a practically shoddy start to the year, Trevor Lawrence turned things around to send his team to a 13-4 record and an AFC South crown.

To repeat that success, it will be crucial that the Jaguars get second-half Lawrence and not the first-half Lawrence, who threw 11 interceptions in his first 11 games. That said, Jacksonville returns a lot of key contributors on both sides of the ball, and they didn't even have two-way standout Travis Hunter Jr. for most of the season.

The Jaguars are not going to be a team that has a setback next season. They are going to come out and want revenge. They feel like they have a Super Bowl window, and that is true with all the pieces they have and the coaching staff that will be back next season. The Jaguars will look to make a deep run next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

