Why Latest Aaron Rodgers Update Matters to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a home game in 2026. It remains to be seen if that will be a true home game at EverBank Stadium, but there are even bigger questions on hand than that.

For one, who the starting quarterback will be opposite of Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence will surely be the starter for the Jaguars barring any unforseen circumstances, while the Steelers have quite a few questions at the most important position.

Most of the Steelers' questions at quarterback seem to center around whether Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026 or not. With the Super Bowl just ahead, a key Rodgers update could mean good news for the Jaguars.

Rodgers Update

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the chances of Rodgers coming back to the Steelers are "increasing," and that the future Hall of Fame quarterback could still have interest in playing in 2026.

The "odds are increasing" that Aaron Rodgers returns to the Steelers next season, per @TomPelissero.



NFL GameDay Morning on NFLN pic.twitter.com/AN3U12WJY3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 8, 2026

"Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season, but my understanding is the odds are increasing. I am told Rogers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach, Mike McCarthy, who of course, helped Rogers develop into a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl-winner in Green Bay," Pelissero said.

"Rogers also has spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wants Rogers back at age 42. The plan is for Rogers to take a little bit more time, and everyone hopes comes to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid0March. This is Aaron Rodgers, Mike. Only he knows ultimately, where this is going to go. If he's going to come back, they need to work out a contract, but at this point, it would not be a surprise if Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This would be good news for the Jaguars for a few reasons, even if there is a long way to go until the Jaguars and Steelers face off in 2026. For one, it eliminates the chance of the unknown. Facing a quarterback with limited tape, such as Will Howard, could have been a potential challenge down the road. Instead, the Jaguars will know exactly who and what they will have with Aaron Rodgers on the schedule.

Rodgers is an all-time great who can still win games and get it done to a degree, but he would easily be one of the weaker quarterbacks on the Jaguars' schedule. This would be a solid outcome for the Jaguars as far as way-too-early signs go.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.