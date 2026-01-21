3 Teams That Should Trade for Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't want to trade Brian Thomas Jr. Even in a disappointing sophomore season, he showed plenty of the elite talent that made him such a standout in his rookie year. Plus, this team might have a surplus of strong wide receivers with Jakobi Meyers on a long-term contract, Parker Washington emerging as a full-time starter, and Travis Hunter Jr. coming back next year, but none of them is the deep threat or explosive playmaker that BTJ can be when he's right.



However, the Jaguars might not have a choice. This roster is still a few pieces short, and General Manager James Gladstone doesn't have very many means to fill them this offseason. Offloading Thomas Jr. to a team starved for a star wideout could land Jacksonville the cap space, draft capital, or both it needs to bolster its postseason chances moving forward. That would require finding the right trade partner, though.



Brian Thomas Jr. is still an elite asset



1. Las Vegas Raiders



The Jacksonville Jaguars already have a rapport with the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, they got Jakobi Meyers in the first place by sending their 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks to Sin City. Now, the Raiders are set to add Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall selection after an abysmal 2-15 season.



With Meyers out of town, Las Vegas will want to give Mendoza another weapon alongside Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Brian Thomas Jr. is the exact kind of downfield weapon the Raiders need to spread out opposing defenses. BTJ could be the centerpiece in a trade for Maxx Crosby, or Las Vegas could use some of its draft capital to acquire him.



2. New Orleans Saints



The New Orleans Saints seem to have found a gem in Tyler Shough. The rookie quarterback took the world by storm, leading his team to a 5-3 record in his eight starts. While they may have their answer under center, the Saints need to get younger, cheaper, and more talented across the rest of the depth chart.



Adding BTJ would give New Orleans another lethal threat opposite Chris Olave, or even open things up for the team to move off of the former Ohio State Buckeye in a second deal. The Saints need to use their draft picks wisely to reload their roster, but using some of their selections to land a more proven commodity like Thomas Jr. wouldn't be a bad move.



3. Tennessee Titans



Like the Raiders and the Saints, the Tennessee Titans are another team with a young, rising quarterback who they need to build a strong supporting cast around. Cam Ward showed plenty of encouraging signs in his rookie season, but his weapons consistently let him down.



Intradivisional trades are rare, but they're not unprecedented. The Cleveland Browns just traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals this past year. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders in 2024, and the Minnesota Vikings dealt for the Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson back in 2022. It helps if the partnering teams are on different timelines, which the Jaguars and the Titans are. However, Tennessee hiring Robert Saleh makes a potential deal much less likely.

