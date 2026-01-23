3 Teams Make Sense as Potential Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars would prefer not to trade Brian Thomas Jr. He's undeniably talented and already proved that he's capable of being one of the top wide receivers in the entire NFL in his rookie season.

However, he struggled immensely in his second year, his first in Head Coach Liam Coen's new offensive system.

There are a couple of driving factors that could lead the team to part ways with BTJ, though. The Jaguars have a surplus of wide receivers now, after acquiring Jakobi Meyers before last season's trade deadline, discovering Parker Washington's legitimacy as a full-time starter, and drafting Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Plus, Jacksonville won't have many avenues to improve its roster following a first-round exit against the Buffalo Bills. Trading Thomas Jr. might be one of the most viable ways for General Manager James Gladstone to reload on assets and/or cap space.



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) can’t haul in a reception against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. should have plenty of suitors

It's difficult to assess Brian Thomas Jr.'s value on the trade market right now. He finished the 2025 NFL season with just 48 receptions for 707 yards and three total touchdowns, one of which came on a designed run from Head Coach Liam Coen, engineered to try to get BTJ going.

It didn't work. It wasn't just a drop in productivity, either. Thomas Jr. had some real, tangible struggles reeling in catchable passes this year, especially over the middle when he had to expect contact, so much so that he was essentially phased out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense down the stretch.

However, it's impossible to forget how dominant he was as a rookie just one year ago. At 6'2", with elite athleticism, BTJ seemed to be unguardable one-on-one in space. His graceful stride allowed him to create separation at will against even the best individual defenders.

He finished third in the league in receiving yards with 1,287 to go along with 10 touchdowns on 87 catches. ESPN's Bill Barnwell expects him to command a haul in any potential deal, but he also believes that there will be interested parties:



Jaguars HC Liam Coen on future of Brian Thomas Jr. after drop in production:



"When you are part of a team that wins, the wealth will be shared. It will never truly be about one player. I will continue to pour into these guys... BT will 100% be a part of that." — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2026

"There's no reason for the Jaguars to trade Thomas unless they can land something significant in return. To me, that would be a first-round pick. And there should be teams at the bottom of the first round willing to send that sort of compensation back to Jacksonville.

The Bills, who vanquished the Jaguars earlier this postseason, are an obvious fit. The Browns could justify sending Jacksonville's first-round pick back to the Jaguars to acquire a much-needed wideout for their quarterback of the future. The Jets could put together a package that adds up to something more than a late first-rounder."

"If the Jaguars do make Thomas available, there should be significant interest, even after an underwhelming 2025."

To keep up with BTJ's spot on the NFL rumor mill, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.