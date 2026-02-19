1 Budget Free Agent for Jaguars to Replace Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do this offseason. General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the staff have to figure out ways to upgrade a roster that won 13 games last year and then was promptly ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills.



Identifying talent shouldn't be an issue for a front office that has already proven its mettle in that arena after just one season. However, finding affordable pieces is a different story. The Jaguars have some major roster-building obstacles in front of them this offseason, including limited cap space, a lack of a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and a host of impending free agents. Not only does Jacksonville have to improve its team, but it has to ensure that it doesn't regress first.



Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaguars must fill Devin Lloyd's role



In the opening stretch of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 NFL season, their defense carried them to a 4-1 start. By the end of the campaign, that dynamic flipped on its head, with the team shining more on the other side of the ball by the playoffs. In their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville's offense took the lead twice in the fourth quarter, but it couldn't generate a stop against Josh Allen and the Bills' attack when it needed one the most.



Now, General Manager James Gladstone has to find a way to get his defense over the hump. The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots both made the Super Bowl largely thanks to their stars on that side of the ball. The Jaguars were close to defensive greatness, but they're in danger of taking some steps back in that phase of the game, with several key pieces hitting free agency this offseason.



Hot Take:



The #Jaguars LB room would be better in 2026 if they let Devin Lloyd walk and instead…



Sign LB Leo Chenal to a 2 yr $12m deal



AND



Draft LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) on Day 2 pic.twitter.com/uuS9M9Qzn4 — Hugh Hendrixx (@JagsRealist) February 14, 2026

Jacksonville will either have to re-sign or replace players like Montaric Brown, Dennis Gardeck, and, most importantly, Devin Lloyd. Lloyd proved to be invaluable for the Jaguars' defense in his breakout fifth season, landing among the league leaders in interceptions while playing an integral part in shutting down opposing ground games, too.

Unfortunately, he also likely priced himself out of the team's budget due to his impressive play. Finding someone who can be as effective against both the pass and the run, like Lloyd, in the bargain bin won't be easy, but NFL.com's Kevin Patra believes that former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal might be the answer:



"The 25-year-old has never been a full-time contributor in Kansas City’s defense, playing fewer than 550 snaps in each of his four seasons with the Chiefs. But in his rotational role, he flashed playmaking ability, plugged holes against the run, generated seven sacks and held his own in coverage (when asked). The former third-round pick is primed to find more responsibility in a new defense. Unfortunately, off-ball linebackers without every-down experience typically don't have burgeoning markets. If he lands a full-time role, the return on investment, however, could be significant for his new club."

