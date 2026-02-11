Three Linebackers Jaguars Could Sign in Free Agency

Free agency is just over a month away, signalling the start of the new league year for the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have plenty to prepare for as they could be moving on from All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd.

This will breed new areas of concern for General Manager James Gladstone and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, both of whom share a level of responsibility in finding the next partner for Foyesade Oluokun. Thankfully, it is a great year to need help at the position with plentiful options available in the open market and the NFL Draft this offseason. Let's look at three free agent linebackers the Jaguars could sign next month.

Christian Rozeboom, Carolina Panthers

The leading tackler of the NFC South champions is heading into free agency as a productive linebacker of the last two seasons on two separate teams. Gladstone has a history with Rozeboom, having helped with the evaluation process as he joined the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. Rozeboom is an adequate and aggressive run defender with spot drop coverage ability and could fill in as a plug-in starter if the Jaguars select a future starter at linebacker in the draft.

Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

With an average annual value projected at $7.8 million, according to Spotrac, Dean may come at a cheaper option than expected this offseason. This is an exciting downhill linebacker who plays with great range and pop as a tackler. Dean will attack gaps aggressively with explosive short-area burst to fit the run and make stops on the ball carrier.

Dean is a player who could thrive in Campanile's system. His preassure rate this past season was an absurd 40.7 percent on 27 true pass rush snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. This would be a great add to the Jaguars defense, one that would provide a higher ceiling and compensatory selections in 2027.

Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

Chenal is likely to command a similar AAV next month as Dean, but he could provide some intriguing value to the run game, especially as a mugger in the A- or B-gaps. This was the Chiefs true standout against the run in past seasons, and was a beloved figure in the draft community as a prospect in the 2022 draft cycle, brining plenty of clout with him to whichever franchise he lands with this offseason. Chenal would be a great add for the Jaguars defense with a reasonable AAV figure.

