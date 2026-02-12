One Majorly Encouraging Sign for Jaguars' Cap Situation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a unique situation entering the 2026 offseason.

On one hand, the Jaguars have an aggressive front office and a wide-open window to compete after their stellar season in 2025. It would make all the sense in the world for the Jaguars to take some big swings and try to take advantage of this window.

On the other hand, the Jaguars aren't exactly blossoming with cap space. They have plenty of draft picks to use as potential trade pieces, but they will need to create some cap space for free agency and signing the rookie class. Luckily, there is one strong sign this could be an easy take for Liam Coen and James Gladstone.

Cap Space Solutions

One way the Jaguars can create cap space this offseason is by restructuring contracts currently under their books. In terms of the maximum flexibility the Jaguars have in this regard, a recent data visualization shows the Jaguars rank No. 17 in restructure potential and could create as much as $61.2 million in cap space.

How much cap space could each NFL team free up with simple restructures?



1. DAL $131M

2. DET $128M

3. KC $109M

...

32. PHI $0.2M 😅



Data: @Jason_OTC (02/11/2026)

A simple restructure converts payments into prorated signing bonuses spread over the remaining years of the… pic.twitter.com/knNG9kAbzB — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 11, 2026

Past Jaguars front offices have not been afraid to use restructures and void years in the past, and it will be fascinating to see how the new front office operates now that it has another year of experience and team-building under their belt. The Jaguars also have a few candidates who make sense to be restructured.

The ones that make the most sense at the start of the offseason are linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and Ezra Cleveland. The Jaguars could save nearly $15 million in cap space by restructuring both, and they certainly have other options as well. Even if the Jaguars restructure half of their maximum restructure potential, that is a considerable bit of space opened up.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars seem unlikely to be massive spenders in free agency. It remains to be seen if they will ever be a team again that goes shopping for the premium free agent names in the first hours of the free agency period. But the Jaguars do need to clear some space regardless of what their intentions are entering 2026.

Luckily for the Jaguars, it certainly seems they have the flexibility to do exactly this. Between restructures and the inevitability of the Jaguars moving on from a few other contracts, there should be no real concern when it comes to the Jaguars and their cap space situation entering a pivotal offseason.

