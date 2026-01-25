1 Former Jaguar Deserves Another Shot in NFL Coaching Ranks

The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they'd be safe from the 2025 NFL coaching cycle, with their brand new staff excelling in their first year on the sideline. Unfortunately, they performed a little too well. Now, the Jaguars might have to replace Grant Udinski at offensive coordinator and Anthony Campanile on defense.



Losing either would be a huge hit to this team. Losing both would be a miserable ending to what was an incredibly encouraging year. It won't be easy, but the Jaguars have plenty of great options to replace them. One that should be considered at OC is someone who has experience with the franchise, but not as a coach.



Byron Leftwich deserves another shot



The Buffalo Bills are interviewing Grant Udinski on Sunday for their head coaching gig, but they could also use that time to consider his prospects as an offensive coordinator, too. If they go with a defensive mind at HC, Udinski could take a "lateral" promotion if it meant the opportunity to call plays for Josh Allen. However, the Bills just added a new candidate to their head-coaching search: former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.



If the Jacksonville Jaguars do have to replace Udinski at offensive coordinator, there's a retired player that they could consider for the job, one with NFL sideline experience and familiarity in Duval: Byron Leftwich. He's spent five seasons as an OC in the league, one with the Arizona Cardinals and four for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from 2019-2022.



In his first three years with the Bucs, he called plays for an offense that finished in the top three in scoring with Tom Brady and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2020. Unfortunately, his unit dropped off significantly in 2022, ranking just 15th in yards and 25th in points. Brady would retire after the season, and Leftwich was fired. Since then, he's been out of the league, although he did serve as an assistant under Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025.



Leftwich quickly went from landing interviews for head coach jobs, including with the Jaguars before they hired Liam Coen, to not getting any NFL opportunities. Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud last year, the former quarterback made it clear that he wants another opportunity: "I’ve not changed my number. I’ve just been taking my son to school every day, making breakfast. Now, I’m having the time of my life. But even my son is like, ‘Dad, are you going to coach again?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I am going to get back in.’"

