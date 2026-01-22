1 Lesson Grant Udinski Should Have Learned from Liam Coen

After his performance in the 2025 NFL season, teams around the league are looking for their own Liam Coen. In just his first year with the team and as a head coach at this level, he led the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished 4-13 in 2024, to 13 wins, a trip to the playoffs, and a divisional title.



Between him, Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears, and Mike Vrabel with the New England Patriots, it's become clear that the right hire can dramatically change the fortunes of a franchise. Coen and Johnson proved that identifying an innovative play-caller and giving them a shot to lead a team might be better than taking a chance with a retread.



Grant Udinski has to make sure it's the right opportunity



But the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just land Liam Coen out of nowhere. In retrospect, it's absolutely shocking that they were the only team to give him an interview last coaching cycle, considering how many teams would love to have him now. Even though he only had one option, Coen wasn't going to just take the Jaguars' job with no strings attached. He wanted to ensure that he would have the freedom and authority to fully build this team according to his vision.



To do so, he pulled himself out of the running. However, when Jacksonville parted ways with then-general manager Trent Baalke, Coen accepted the job. With Baalke gone, he knew he'd be able to bring in his guys, with the help of Tony Boselli. Together, they hired James Gladstone, Anthony Campanile, and Grant Udinski.



The Bills requested an interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for their head coaching job, per source.



A couple of different teams are interested in Udinski, as a means of finding the next Liam Coen by way of hiring his chief disciple. He's already scheduled a second interview with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, January 23. Now, after their firing of long-time head coach Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills have also requested to meet with the 30-year-old offensive coordinator for their newly vacated opening.



McDermott's dismissal was a result of repeated playoff shortcomings, as the Bills have yet to advance past the Conference Championship Round with Josh Allen. However, it was also the result of a power struggle between the coach and General Manager Brandon Beane. In tandem with firing McDermott, Buffalo also elevated Beane to president of football operations. While the allure of helming a team with an MVP-talent like Allen is undeniable, who's to say that Udinski won't be the next scapegoat if Beane fails to build a championship roster soon?



So Brandon Beane sold out his friend/co-worker of 15 years, got himself a promotion (presumably with a raise), and assumed zero responsibility for the Bills playoff woes.



The Browns' job offers the same danger. Kevin Stefanski was fed to the wolves despite his two Coach of the Year campaigns because he couldn't take a team that had Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback over the hump. Cleveland is still dealing with the consequences of owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry's rash decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and give him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. If Udinski lands and accepts an offer from either the Bills or the Browns, he has to be ready to be the odd man out if things go south.

