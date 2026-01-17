1 Overstated "Problem" for the Jaguars in 2025 NFL Season

A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans are still absorbing their 27-24 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Not only was it a disappointing end to an incredible 2025 NFL season, but it really came down to a handful of plays, leading to an endless stream of regrets over missed opportunities and hypothetical turning points.



There's no shortage of things that went wrong for the Jaguars in that game. Two interceptions from Trevor Lawrence, the disappearance of the ground game despite its early success, failures to get a stop in the fourth quarter after Jacksonville took the lead twice — the list goes on and on. But one problem stood out above the rest and was retroactively applied to the regular season, too.



Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Do the Jaguars have a problem with big plays?



Against the Buffalo Bills, two plays stood out on defense. They both came on the ultimate game-winning drive. First, Josh Allen was able to find Brandin Cooks for a 36-yard gain down the left sideline on a busted coverage from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Later in the series, the reigning MVP was allowed to pick up nine yards on a tush push on 4th-and-1, stopped just short of the goal line.



That loss made it seem like the Jaguars had an issue with explosive plays, failing to find them on offense and prevent them on defense. It wasn't just the Bills game, either. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner both had huge catches that directly led to the Seattle Seahawks' 20-12 win over Jacksonville. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins went nuclear to lead the Cincinnati Bengals' spoiler over the Jaguars in Week 2, with backup quarterback Jake Browning at the helm.



ALLEN TO A WIDE OPEN COOKS. 36 YARDS.



BUFvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/lt9NbExrlx — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

They combined for 17 catches, 221 yards, and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score for Higgins. During Jacksonville's fourth-quarter meltdown against the Houston Texans, they gave up several unlikely explosive plays — a 22-yard reception from Nico Collins, a 20-yard pickup from Dalton Schultz, a 12-yard scoot from Nick Chubb, and a 12-yard scramble from Davis Mills to ultimately take the lead.



However, the stats show that explosive plays aren't really a recurring issue for the Jaguars. Jacksonville ranked 11th in explosive play rate on offense this season and seventh on defense. The Jaguars just had the misfortune of giving up explosives at some of the worst times possible. That will be something the team has to work on moving forward, but it's not an overarching issue like it's been presented.

