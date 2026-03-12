3 Free Agency Signings the Jaguars Can Still Make Under the Cap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the last teams to get on the board in free agency, but on the board they are.

After the Jaguars signed running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Wednesday, the question is where could the Jaguars turn to next? Considering any additions they make need to be cheap ones, considering their cap situation, here are three likely cost-controlled options that make sense for the Jaguars to pursue.

LB Dre Greenlaw

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) on the sidelines prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Released by the Denver Broncos, there is a strong chance Dre Greenlaw draws a small deal with the next team he signs with. Greenlaw is a terrific talent and arguably a top-10 linebacker when healthy, but Greenlaw has played in only nine games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Considering that, Greenlaw might have to sign a prove-it type of contract at his next stop.

That makes sense for the Jaguars, who need a physical player in the middle of the field after Devin Lloyd left in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars could gamble on Greenlaw recovering and getting back to his old form, while still having Ventrell Miller as insurance.

S Xavier Woods

Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods (25) smiles from the sidelines during the first quarter of an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars lost veteran safety Andrew Wingard to free agency as the former undrafted free agent success story and starter left for the Arizona Cardinals. Considering he signed a small one-year deal, it seems as if it was the Jaguars who felt comfortable moving on. A big reason for that is likely due to the excitement they have over young safeties Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane.

Still, the Jaguars could use another body at the position and Woods has a ton of experience that would make him a high floor option. After plenty of years in the NFL, he makes sense to sign a smaller-sized deal.

DL A.J. Epenesa

Bills defensive edge A.J. Epenesa works out alone during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars still need to add to their defensive front, especially considering they have three free agent defensive linemen who are still unsigned. They have some internal options to replace each of them, but the Jaguars must expand their horizons. One way they could do so for the cheap would be former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, who has ties to Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards.

Epenesa is far from a game-changer, but he has 21.5 sacks over the last four seasons and has inside-out versatility. He would likely be an upgrade over Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot from a year ago, at the very least.