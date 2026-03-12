3 Free Agency Signings the Jaguars Can Still Make Under the Cap
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the last teams to get on the board in free agency, but on the board they are.
After the Jaguars signed running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Wednesday, the question is where could the Jaguars turn to next? Considering any additions they make need to be cheap ones, considering their cap situation, here are three likely cost-controlled options that make sense for the Jaguars to pursue.
LB Dre Greenlaw
Released by the Denver Broncos, there is a strong chance Dre Greenlaw draws a small deal with the next team he signs with. Greenlaw is a terrific talent and arguably a top-10 linebacker when healthy, but Greenlaw has played in only nine games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Considering that, Greenlaw might have to sign a prove-it type of contract at his next stop.
That makes sense for the Jaguars, who need a physical player in the middle of the field after Devin Lloyd left in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars could gamble on Greenlaw recovering and getting back to his old form, while still having Ventrell Miller as insurance.
S Xavier Woods
The Jaguars lost veteran safety Andrew Wingard to free agency as the former undrafted free agent success story and starter left for the Arizona Cardinals. Considering he signed a small one-year deal, it seems as if it was the Jaguars who felt comfortable moving on. A big reason for that is likely due to the excitement they have over young safeties Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane.
Still, the Jaguars could use another body at the position and Woods has a ton of experience that would make him a high floor option. After plenty of years in the NFL, he makes sense to sign a smaller-sized deal.
DL A.J. Epenesa
The Jaguars still need to add to their defensive front, especially considering they have three free agent defensive linemen who are still unsigned. They have some internal options to replace each of them, but the Jaguars must expand their horizons. One way they could do so for the cheap would be former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, who has ties to Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards.
Epenesa is far from a game-changer, but he has 21.5 sacks over the last four seasons and has inside-out versatility. He would likely be an upgrade over Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot from a year ago, at the very least.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley