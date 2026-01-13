Trevor Lawrence Played on Timing vs. Bills, and It Cost the Jaguars
In this story:
Another campaign done for the Jacksonville Jaguars means that we're in for another long offseason filled with Trevor Lawrence discourse. It won't matter that the fifth-year quarterback just had the best season of his career so far, leading his team to 13 wins and a division title. It won't matter that he climbed the MVP ladder and will likely receive votes for the award for the first time since 2022 in his first year playing under Head Coach Liam Coen.
All that will matter is that he couldn't get it done against the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend. All that will matter is that the last pass of his season was batted up by Tre'Davious White and intercepted by Cole Bishop. That's enough fuel for the detractors to use against him until he finally hoists the Lombardi, and that might not even be enough (see: Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles).
What went wrong for Trevor Lawrence
History won't be kind to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars regarding their 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It won't be long until nearly everyone forgets that they took the lead twice in the fourth quarter, but it won't be easy to shake the image of T-Law throwing an interception on the first play of their final offensive drive.
Had he scored a game-winning touchdown on that series instead, all of his earlier mistakes would have been forgiven. Hell, had Travis Etienne Jr. ripped off an 80-yard run to the end zone, not many would be criticizing T-Law's performance. Even if the Jaguars still fell short, but he didn't throw a pick, the narrative would be different.
But that's football, and that's sports, and that's human nature. Outside of that final interception, Lawrence played a decent game. He finished with 238 total yards, three touchdowns, and one turnover on all the other snaps. The first pick was bad, much worse than his game-sealing interception in a vacuum. He was late to Parker Washington on an intermediate crosser, and Shaq Thompson was able to jump the route with ease. He had a few other turnover-worthy plays, but the near-interceptions don't stick in the hippocampus.
Trevor Lawrence didn't 'let it rip'
On Lawrence's final snap of the game, he tried to squeeze the ball into a window that was never really there. Tre'Davious White had Jakobi Meyers smothered, made a great play on the pass, and Cole Bishop was in position to reel in the carom. Contrary to popular belief, there wasn't anything else open there. That's one that Lawrence should have just thrown away, or maybe used his legs to try to extend the play and see if anything would develop downfield.
Instead, he went through his progressions, completed his drop, and made the best decision he could, according to the design. But nothing was there on that play. Sometimes, playing on time means you're also working within the timing of the defense. That's why Cole Bishop was right there to complete the interception.
And that's really what kept Lawrence from reaching greatness, what really divided him from Josh Allen, who notched another heroic postseason performance under his belt. Allen often took what the Jaguars defense gave him in the win, but when they gave him nothing, he made something happen anyway.
T-Law had done that throughout Jacksonville's eight-game win streak to end the season. He hardly did so against the Bills. His best play of the game was probably his 18-yard run, a scramble that started in his own end zone, when he spun out of pressure and made multiple defenders miss to pick up the first down. He had one deep connection to Parker Washington for 34 yards, with the clock dwindling down in the first half.
On that play, he let it loose, knowing the Jaguars needed a chunk to get into field-goal range with time working against them. Earlier in the season, Head Coach Liam Coen told him to let it fly and stop worrying about the process of every play. On Sunday, it seemed like Lawrence was determined to be on time and work within the structure of his scheme. Ultimately, it cost Jacksonville its season.
To see if Trevor Lawrence will let it rip again, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.