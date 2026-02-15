The Travis Hunter Disconnect Isn't a Battle Worth Fighting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It has been clear for quite some time now where things were heading for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Travis Hunter in 2026, but that hasn't stopped the discourse's stokes from being fanned in recent days.

The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone said last month -- Jan. 14, in fact -- that Hunter would likely see his role on defense expand this offseason. But, for some reason, the Hunter debate has raged on this week as the casual followers of the league have caught onto reality.

The Hunter Discourse

And with the news of the Jaguars' likely plan for Hunter , which of course is still a plan only, has come quite a bit of criticism thrown the Jaguars' way.

People lament the Jaguars for the massive Hunter trade, which did come at a considerable price. Analysts and writers knocking the value of a corner-first two-way player. And even people who are now bemoaning Hunter's ability to be a "full-time" player on both sides of the ball, despite that never being defined nor being set as the expectaton.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to greet fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars did themselves no favors in this scenario, of course. Gladstone stating that Hunter could change the game entirely when the Jaguars drafted him was a bold proclamation for any player who had yet to take an NFL snap, let alone one who was set to attempt something no other player has done in recent memory.

With that said, if Hunter is a full-time cornerback and part-time receiver ... how is that any different than what he did last season? He was a full-time receiver and part-time cornerback, and yet the decision to now flip that equation has caused the Hunter discourse to ramp up? What sense does that make?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Analysts and football voices around the globe have chimed in on Hunter over the years. They have their own stake in him. But the Jaguars' trade for Hunter looks the same now as it did when they made it.

That doesn't make it a good trade. The odds of the Jaguars actually getting the value they gave away was always incredibly low. But Hunter has played seven NFL games. His career has not been defined and his story has not been written. And the Jaguars playing him more at cornerback, where they have two starters hitting free agency, doesn't make the Hunter trade look any better or worse than it did a year ago.

The odds are, this is the path the Jaguars likely should have gone down. Thanks to the addition of Jakobi Meyers and the emergence of Parker Washington, they can finally do it. But that doesn't change the discourse, which has become increasingly less sensible to engage.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.