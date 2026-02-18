2 Jaguars Earn Recognition For Playoff Efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' post-season didn't go how they wanted, but there were still some standout performances from the 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Namely, the Jaguars' explosive offense and their top-ranked run defense were two factors that had the Jaguars right there with one of the AFC's best teams. And it could be those players who help lead the Jaguars back there next season.

Top List

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at their highest-graded players from the postseason, and two Jaguars players landed on the list: wide receiver Parker Washington and defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

It is little surprise to see either on this list after they had two of the best seasons of any Jaguar during the 2025 season. The Jaguars had several players play a big role in their 13-4 record, and Washington and Armstead were the difference in at least one of the Jaguars' best wins (Week 4vs. San Francisco 49ers).

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Washington, he was absolutely dynamic against the Bills and almost proved to be the difference between the two sides. Washington had several games in which he was the Jaguars' top pass-catching target, but the Bills' performance was one of his best.

"The Jaguars fell to the Bills in an excellent wild-card round matchup, but Parker Washington still made a considerable impact in just one game. Washington led all receivers in the postseason with an 89.4 PFF grade, catching seven of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown. Though a small sample size, Washington also led the NFL with 4.46 yards per route run," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Washington’s good work especially came when he faced zone coverage. He caught four of seven targets for 82 yards, and his 88.4 grade against zone was the highest among all receivers in the playoffs. Even with a wealth of receiving talent, it was the 2023 sixth-round pick that stepped up for the Jaguars."

As for Armstead , he played quite the role for the Jaguars' defense in their efforts against James Cook. The Jaguars forced Josh Allen to win the game by himself and took Cook completely out of the equation by dominating the trenches in the running game, which followed what Armstead and the rest of the unit displayed throughout the season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for yards just shy of the goal line as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) and safety Antonio Johnson (26) combine to make the tackle during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jaguars signed Arik Armstead to a big contract in free agency, and the former 49er had a big season that carried over into their playoff matchup against the Bills. The Jaguars wound up losing that game 27-24, but Armstead was instrumental in making life hard for a usually rampant Bills offense," PFF said.

"The veteran defensive tackle’s 81.8 PFF grade was second at the position, while his 85.2 PFF run-defense grade led all defensive linemen. Armstead totaled one pressure and two defensive stops against the Bills, adding four total tackles. The Jaguars’ defense was one of the NFL’s most-improved units in 2025, and Armstead was a major reason why."

