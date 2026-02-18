2 Jaguars Earn Recognition For Playoff Efforts
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' post-season didn't go how they wanted, but there were still some standout performances from the 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Namely, the Jaguars' explosive offense and their top-ranked run defense were two factors that had the Jaguars right there with one of the AFC's best teams. And it could be those players who help lead the Jaguars back there next season.
Top List
Pro Football Focus recently took a look at their highest-graded players from the postseason, and two Jaguars players landed on the list: wide receiver Parker Washington and defensive tackle Arik Armstead.
It is little surprise to see either on this list after they had two of the best seasons of any Jaguar during the 2025 season. The Jaguars had several players play a big role in their 13-4 record, and Washington and Armstead were the difference in at least one of the Jaguars' best wins (Week 4vs. San Francisco 49ers).
As for Washington, he was absolutely dynamic against the Bills and almost proved to be the difference between the two sides. Washington had several games in which he was the Jaguars' top pass-catching target, but the Bills' performance was one of his best.
"The Jaguars fell to the Bills in an excellent wild-card round matchup, but Parker Washington still made a considerable impact in just one game. Washington led all receivers in the postseason with an 89.4 PFF grade, catching seven of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown. Though a small sample size, Washington also led the NFL with 4.46 yards per route run," PFF said.
"Washington’s good work especially came when he faced zone coverage. He caught four of seven targets for 82 yards, and his 88.4 grade against zone was the highest among all receivers in the playoffs. Even with a wealth of receiving talent, it was the 2023 sixth-round pick that stepped up for the Jaguars."
As for Armstead, he played quite the role for the Jaguars' defense in their efforts against James Cook. The Jaguars forced Josh Allen to win the game by himself and took Cook completely out of the equation by dominating the trenches in the running game, which followed what Armstead and the rest of the unit displayed throughout the season.
"The Jaguars signed Arik Armstead to a big contract in free agency, and the former 49er had a big season that carried over into their playoff matchup against the Bills. The Jaguars wound up losing that game 27-24, but Armstead was instrumental in making life hard for a usually rampant Bills offense," PFF said.
"The veteran defensive tackle’s 81.8 PFF grade was second at the position, while his 85.2 PFF run-defense grade led all defensive linemen. Armstead totaled one pressure and two defensive stops against the Bills, adding four total tackles. The Jaguars’ defense was one of the NFL’s most-improved units in 2025, and Armstead was a major reason why."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley