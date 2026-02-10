Trevor Lawrence Details Parker Washington's Turning Point

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of breakout performances in 2025, but a few stood out more than any others.

Amongst those was the performance of third-year receiver Parker Washington , who started the season as a backup and finished the season as the team's leading receiver and one of the NFL's best punt returners.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows Washington as well as anyone in the building, not named Brenton Strange, after their three seasons together. Lawrence recently discussed Washington's ascent and which period in his career prepared him for his 2025 role.

Lawrence Talks Washington

Speaking to Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports on the 'Yahoo Fantasy Forecast' last week, Lawrence discussed why Washington was able to hit the ground running with ease in 2025.

Trevor Lawrence gives a full breakdown of his wide receiver room.

- Jakobi Meyers' great spatial awareness

- Parker Washington's natural talent

- Why he wants to still see Travis Hunter on offense

"You know, I think he's always had a ton of ability and a really hard worker, and we've played a little bit in the past. We've gotten some reps together, just because, you know, before it was Christian [Kirk] was our slot and we had a great chemistry and relationship," Lawrence said.

"But then he got hurt and Parker had to come in. So we did have some reps in the past. I think that helped us jump-start the process once he became the guy, when Travis got hurt about halfway through the season. He knew he was going to get the reps, he was going to be our starting slot."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24.

Washington had stepped up for the Jaguars due to injury in each of his first two seasons, though to varying degrees. Neither degree came anywhere close to what Washington provided in 2025, which is a sign that he is not only improving each year, but that he still has yet to hit a ceiling.

"And it was pretty seamless the transition, just because he had put so much work in to prepare for that moment, he learned the system, even though he wasn't getting starting reps. You know, he knew what to do," Lawrence said.

"So when he got his number called, he was ready to go. And then I think just from his, you know, athletic ability, the explosiveness, the run after the catch, how he can just, you know, feel where defenders are, and make moves in space. I mean, it's pretty unique, and that's really just natural talent, a lot of that. But he works really hard, so I am proud of him."

