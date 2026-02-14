Why Jaguars-Bills Playoff Showdown Went Down as One of 2025's Best Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a lot of happy memories this past season, but their most memorable game of the season isn't one of them.

The Jaguars had a lot of close affairs in 2025 that led to entertaining games, such as wins over the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders. But it was one of the Jaguars' few close-score losses that went down as one of the biggest games of the 2025 season.

Top 2025 Games

NFL.com recently ranked the 10 best games of the 2025 season, and the Jaguars' narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills gave them an appearance at the No. 10 spot.

"Jacksonville entered this showdown with an eight-game winning streak, a more well-rounded roster and home-field advantage, but Buffalo held the ultimate trump card: Josh Allen. While the Jaguars bottled up NFL rushing champ James Cook, they couldn't stop the one-man army in the No. 17 jersey," Gennaro Filice said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Facing a takeaway-happy Jags D that had yielded a league-low 14.5 points per game over the final eight weeks of the regular season, Allen played a clean, lethal brand of football, completing 80 percent of his passes for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding two more scores with his legs. In an AFC playoff field that was largely defined by a shortage of elite quarterbacks, the reigning MVP demonstrated the outsized impact of the position, battling through myriad injuries (and multiple trips to the blue tent) to notch Buffalo's first road playoff win since the 1992 AFC Championship Game.

The Jaguars had their chances to win the game, of course. Chances that are likely going to be the sticking point for the Jaguars as they move into the offseason. Moments like the Jaguars forgoing a field goal for a failed fourth-down rush attempt by Lawrence and a missed field goal at the end of the first half stuck out in a 27-24 loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fakes the hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And this contest wasn't just great because of Allen's individual excellence -- it was a classic elimination game full of twists, turns and emotional swings," Filice said.

"After throwing jabs back and forth during the first three quarters, the teams exchanged haymakers in the closing period, with four lead-changing touchdowns in the final 13 minutes. Yes, Trevor Lawrence's last-minute interception made the ending a little anticlimactic, but it also felt appropriate, in a sense, as one last jolt of whiplash in the fourth-quarter roller coaster."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.