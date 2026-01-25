2025 Jaguars Continue to Get Recognized for Their Accomplishments

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans are still feeling the misery of their Wild Card exit. All of the elation they built up throughout the 2025 NFL season seemingly went out the window as soon as Cole Bishop reeled in Trevor Lawrence's tipped pass to complete the game-sealing interception.



While it's certainly not the way the team or its faithful pictured the year ending, it's important to celebrate all of the progress that the Jaguars showed before that pick. Jacksonville went from four wins in 2024 to 13 this season, brought the AFC South title back to Duval, and hosted a playoff game. Even if their home fans had to go home solemnly, the heartbreak was worth the thrill ride.



Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) touches linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) congratulating him on a defensive stop during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars rewarded for their efforts



It's a good thing that the season awards come out just before the Super Bowl. It's a good reminder to the other 30 teams not participating that their accomplishments are worth celebrating. The Jacksonville Jaguars put forth plenty on the field that should be commemorated.



It was recently announced that Head Coach Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence are finalists for three of the NFL's major awards: Coach of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and Comeback Player of the Year. It doesn't mean that either of them will win, but it did mean that they finished at least in the top five in voting for each respective honor.



They aren't the only Jaguars that were awarded for their efforts this season. While the Associated Press hands out the more famous trophies, the Pro Football Writers of America have their own valuable selections every year. Jacksonville has three representatives on their lists. Devin Lloyd was named to the PFWA All-AFC team at linebacker, Cam Little landed on it at kicker, and Jonah Monheim was named to the All-Rookie team at center.



While the PFWA awards aren't household-known distinctions, they do play a crucial, tangible role in the league. These selections are well-regarded by the NFL, so much so that compensatory draft picks are calculated with them in mind.

As an impending free agent, Lloyd's nomination would have helped the Jaguars land one. However, since he was also selected to the AP's All-Pro Second Team, that'll take precedence in the scoring. Still, it's incredibly satisfying to see Lloyd, Little, and Monheim recognized for their contributions this season, and it bodes well for the team's prospects.

