Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft: Who James Gladstones, Jaguars Can Land in 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mock drafts are a necessary evil of the NFL calendar. We all think, or know, they are meaningless... but we can not stop doing them anyway. But in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, there will be quite some time until we see mocks pour in again.

With that said, there is only one time to do a way-too-early mock draft for the next year and that is now. The 2027 NFL Draft is still 360+ days away, but it is the next time the Jaguars will have a first-round pick, so it can help us see what adding another blue-chip player in the near-future could look like.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the Jaguars added 10 new draft picks over the weekend and then signed 18 undrafted free agents, we have a whole other year of evidence for what the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone like in prospects.

So, who do we mock to the Jaguars in a way-too-early look at 2027? We take a look below.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 24, Round 1: LSU OL Jordan Seaton

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I debated a few different positions here. I considered both EDGE and defensive tackle considering the Jaguars still have a very real need for a twitchy pass-rusher and a long-term disruptive defensive tackle. But ultimately, I decided to land on LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who spent his first two seasons at Colorado after being a star high school recruit.

We have seen the Jaguars attack the offensive line with a real shift in mindset over the last two drafts. With the Jaguars drafting Emmanuel Pregnon and Wyatt Milum, the Jaguars have shown a real desire to getting bigger and meaner up front. At 330 pounds, Seaton would certainly help the Jaguars do that.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is offensive tackle actually a need? I am not sure that really matters for the Jaguars, who have shown that they will not attack drafts by addressing need by need in specific order. But I do believe there is a real chance Seaton would be able to start for the Jaguars right away at left tackle. Cole Van Lanen, who is coming off injury, is capable of playing any of the other offensive line spots and could easily line up at right guard.

Add Anton Harrison at right tackle and Emmanuel Pregnon at left guard, and that is an absolute wall for an offensive line. The Jaguars have been proactive about raising the floor of their offensive line and preparing the future at the same time, but this specific offensive line set-up would take the Jaguars' line from solid to difference-making.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Seaton is a legit blue-chip talent, and the Jaguars should be seen as big-game hunters when it comes to first-round picks. I do not expect them to operate that way outside of the first-round, but the Jaguars have shown in their lone first-round pick under this regime that they are willing to draft outliers.

Of the 19 players have drafted over the last two years, Hunter is one of only four players under 22 years old and is one of only two players who spent fewer than four years in college. With 30 games played and started, Hunter also has the second-fewest games played in college of any Jaguars pick. Seaton, like Hunter, is a blue-chip who goes against the Jaguars' methods, but he makes perfect sense as an addition.