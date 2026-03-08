Jaguars 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Updates and Signings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL are set to kick off free agency when the legal tampering period begins on Monday, and it sure to be another eventful offseason.

As the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone navigate the opening days of free agency, make sure to stick around with us for updates on every piece of Jaguars free agency news.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Free Agency Tracker

Over the course of the offseason, the Jaguars have managed to sign back some of their impending free agents but have kept their focus on the free agents who served as depth pieces last season. That group consists of tight end Quintin Morris, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, running back DeeJay Dallas, and restricted free agent Christian Braswell.

That means the Jaguars have a number of other players who will be eligible to negotiate with other teams on Monday, and then be free to sign with them at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The big names are linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back Travis Etienne, and cornerback Montaric Brown.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro for the Jaguars last year after recording five interceptions and leading a much-improved defense. Lloyd almost positively looks to be set for a big pay-day in free agency, though it remains to be seen just how big. Losing him would be a tough blow for the Jaguars, but they would have options interally and externally if they have to replace him.

Etienne just had a big season for the Jaguars, leading their offense during their 5-3 start and then making big plays as a receiver when the Jaguars began to lean on Trevor Lawrence and the passing game. With that said, Bhayshul Tuten looms, there are options in free agency, and the running game did dip a bit as the season went on.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown was the Jaguars' starter at cornerback once he returned from a training camp injury and retook his place in Week 4. After that, Brown was a reliable performer for Anthony Campanile's defense and turned in a career season. He seems like he should be the Jaguars' priority to retain.

Otherwise, we will still have to watch how the Jaguars reshape their cap space. The Jaguars are now under the cap after restructuring the deals of offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, safety Eric Murray, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis, but they still have some ways to go before they are able to be factors this offseason.